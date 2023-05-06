Leinster book URC semi spot with routine shift against Sharks

Leinster 35 Cell C Sharks 5

Leinster stand just three games away from a rare league and cup double after this routine five-try URC quarter-final defeat of the Sharks on Saturday evening.

Already through to a Heineken Champions Cup decider, in which they face La Rochelle, Leo Cullen’s side will now contend with the winner of tonight’s meeting between Glasgow Warriors and Munster in Scotland.

That semi-final takes place at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday at 5.30pm and it will be their third of potentially five games in as many weeks at the stadium with Toulouse put to the sword in Ballsbridge prior to this.

Leinster took some time to find their mojo here against a visiting team that was missing a quartet of their most important players in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, out-half Curwin Bosch and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse.

It was hardly surprising given the nine changes made by the province since last Saturday and an attendance of 14,642 that was down a good 30,000 from the Champions Cup get-together seven days earlier at the same venue.

The Sharks hit them with the opening try after just seven minutes when, after a few decent but unspectacular phases, scrum-half Grant Williams spotted a dogleg between Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird, dummied a pass and tore through the gap.

Boeta Chamberlain couldn’t convert for the extra pair of points but Leinster began to operate at a cruising speed that threatened to make that sort of detail immaterial very, very early. Three tries in a dozen minutes tend to have that effect.

Their opener was a double whammy for the visitors, the superb Caelan Doris hammering home off first phase from the back of a five-mere lineout and Makazole Mapimpi earning a yellow card for the high tackle he attempted in trying to impede him.

Leinster displayed a ruthless streak against Toulouse in claiming four converted tries in the two ten-minute spells the French side had to endure with 14 men and they claimed another pair while Mapimpi was cooling his jets.

Teams will eventually learn. Surely.

Michael Milne got the first, bumping over from close-in after another five-metre lineout and a couple of softening-up runs from his forward colleagues. The second was a much more elaborate and brilliantly executed score from the depths of their own 22.

Luke McGrath opted for a pass rather than a box-kick from a ruck, Ciaran Frawley sprinted through a hole in the defensive line and then Hugo Keenan creased through another chasm created by the chaos. Harry Byrne’s crosskick to Jordan Larmour ticked the last box.

It was superbly conceived and executed and Byrne’s pair of conversions – one from wide on each sideline – took them out to 21-5 before the Sharks returned to full strength and a kind of temporary equilibrium was enforced.

Leinster weren’t blemish-free. Their scrum struggled at times and there was a disconnect between their box-kicks and the chase in that opening half, but there was never any suggestion that the Sharks could make them pay for any of this.

Max Deegan was worked into space and over the try line after another multi-phase attack eleven minutes after the restart and, with Byrne nailing his kick from out wide yet again, it left them 28-5 to the good and crossing the finish line with the engine all but turned off.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg thought he had reduced the deficit with just under ten minutes left but his converted try was scrubbed from the scoreboard when James Venter’s high and dangerous clearout on Andrew Porter was spotted.

Venter went to the bin for his indiscretion.

Seconds later and Jamison Gibson-Park was running onto a Dave Kearney grubber and over the line, Ross Byrne taking over the kicking duties and sending another conversion through the sticks. Just the 21 points against 14 men this time so.

No fuss, no trouble. Leinster march on.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, C Frawley, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Baird, J Jenkins; M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J Conan for Penny (HIA, 37); C Healy for Furlong (HT); L Turner for Larmour (55); A Porter for Milne and R Byrne for Ngatai (both 58); J McKee for Sheehan (59); J Gibson-Park for McGrath and J McCarthy for Doris (both 69); M Milne for Healy (79).

CELL C SHARKS: A Fassi; M Potgieter, L Am, B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; B Chamberlain, G Williams; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T Du Toit; C Rahl, G Grobler; J Venter, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

Replacements: C Sadie for Du Toit (26); RJ van Rensburg for Tapuai (57); P Buthelezi for Notshe and N Fleurs for Chamberlain (both 58); N Mchunu for Nche and F Mbatha for Mbonambi (both 61); J Labuschagne for Grobler (69); C Wright for Potgieter (73).

Referee: C Evans (WRU).