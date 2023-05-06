Stormers too strong for Bulls to reach URC semi-finals

The win sets up a semi-final clash with Connacht, victors over Ulster on Friday night. 
SEMI-FINAL BOUND: Angelo Davids of the DHL Stormers. Pic: ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 17:26
PA

URC Quarter-Final

Stormers 33 Bulls 21

A dominant performance from champions Stormers set up a United Rugby Championship semi-final with Connacht after a 33-21 victory over the Bulls in front of 46,888 in Cape Town.

The Stormers enjoyed the majority of possession and crossed for tries from Hacjivah Dayimani, Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids, with Manie Libbok kicking all seven shots at goal for a personal haul of 18 points to take his tally for the season to 185.

Cyle Brink, Embrose Papier and Bismarck du Plessis crossed for the outclassed visitors with Johan Goosen adding a conversion and Chris Smith two.

