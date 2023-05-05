Leinster team news: Luke McGrath named captain, Harry Byrne to win 50th cap

Leo Cullen's men face Cell C Sharks in the Quarter-Final of the BKT United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.
50TH CAP: Harry Byrne during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 12:48
Andrew Horgan

Leinster have named their team to face Cell C Sharks in the Quarter-Final of the BKT United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (5pm kick-off). 

Luke McGrath captains the team while his half-back partner Harry Byrne is set to make his 50th appearance for the province from fly-half.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney named on the wings.

Ciarán Frawley and Charlie Ngatai form the centre partnership for the first time this season, with Byrne and McGrath completing the backline.

Munster make two changes for URC quarter final against Glasgow Warriors

Michael Milne and Tadhg Furlong pack down either side of Dan Sheehan in the front row, with Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins in the heart of the pack.

Max Deegan and Scott Penny come into the back row, with Caelan Doris moving to number eight.

On the bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Joe McCarthy, who is in line to feature for the first time since January.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (C); Michael Milne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Jason Jenkins, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Liam Turner.

