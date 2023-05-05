John Ryan reflects on 'mad' season: 'I ask myself, how is this happening?'

Four teams, three leagues, two hemispheres, and 28 matches by the time the full-time whistle blows at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium this morning, it really has been quite the 2022-23 campaign for John Ryan.

And if he gets his wish, and his Chiefs go all the way to the Super Rugby final on June 24, the Irishman will have made it 35 games in 10 months, just in time for pre-season back with Munster, or maybe even Ireland.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week from his home near Hamilton, and ahead of the trip to New Zealand’s South Island and today’s clash with the Highlanders, Ryan reflected on a most unexpected season that began in the English Premiership with Wasps and, via a short spell at Munster, now sees him chasing Super Rugby glory.

The Chiefs travelled to Dunedin with nine wins from nine and a home quarter-final in their sights in next month’s play-offs and the tighthead prop still cannot believe the way things have turned out for him and his family, his wife Zita having given birth to their third child, son Rex, just three weeks before they flew to New Zealand.

“I ask myself, how is this happening?” the 35-year-old said. “I was in Wasps and I’m meant to be still in Wasps for another two years-plus and I’m here on the other side of the world after playing for Wasps, Munster, the Barbarians, and Chiefs in one season. It’s kind of mad.

“I love it down here. It’s different and it’s definitely bizarre, being here in New Zealand playing my rugby but I’m really enjoying it, it’s been really good.”

With All Black Angus Ta’avao ruled out for the 2023 Super Rugby season through injury, Ryan came to the attention of Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan when he played for the Barbarians against an All Blacks XV, with whom McMillan was an assistant coach.

The Wasps had gone to the wall, making 167 players and staff redundant, and while Munster had stepped in with a three-month contract as injury cover, Ryan was considering retirement.

Having come into McMillan’s view, a contract for the Super Rugby season soon followed. Ryan has played a part in all nine games so far this season and he said: “I was six days in the country and playing against the Crusaders, so straight into the thick of it. It’s been good. They’re managing me now because I make this weekend my 28th game since last August. I’m counting two pre-season games and three Barbarians games as well as Wasps and Munster and Chiefs so it’s been a kind of mad season and I’m kind of happy, I like to keep the starts rolling but the way I’m being managed has been pretty good and I’m enjoying my rugby big time.”

The Corkman admitted he had not had time to learn some of his backline team-mates’ names when he made his Chiefs debut and said: “It’s just adapting and getting to know your team-mates and predicting what they’re going to do because it is a quick style of play and I don’t think I’ve been in a caterpillar ruck since I left the northern hemisphere! They run everything and that’s another thing I’ve had to get used to, the pace of the game.

“It’s been pretty good though. I’ve definitely learned a few things down here so hopefully that’s something I can bring back to Munster when I get back there.”

Ryan is due to fly home on June 29 and he added: “Hopefully we get all the way and we win it. I probably won’t miss much of pre-season but I’m sure they’ll give me a bit of a break. They might be a bit lenient on me seeing as I’ve been playing continuously since last June. It’s been a heck of a season.”

The next one could be pretty memorable also if Ryan’s good form translates into a pre-World Cup recall, two years after his 24th and most recent Ireland cap against Japan.

“I chatted to (Ireland coaches) around the time of the Munster contract and that was it really. They were very helpful. When I was contemplating retirement they were like, ‘hold your horses a while’ so there’s been a good conversation since last October and I’m just lucky enough to be able to get back to Munster and concentrate on my rugby there.

“We’ll see how things go,” Ryan concluded. “Hopefully I can keep going with this run of form because I think I’m going quite well at the moment. So we’ll see.

“Looking forward to getting back now but hopefully get a bit of business done here first.”