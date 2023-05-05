Tuipulotu ready for tough clash as he faces Munster for first time

Tomorrow night’s BKT URC quarter-final will be the first opportunity Glasgow and Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu has had to face Munster but the Irish province is never far from his gaze in the home dressing room at Scotstoun.

That the Warriors’ greatest hour came at the expense of Munster, in the 2015 PRO12 final in Belfast when a Gregor Townsend team inspired by Leone Nakawara beat Anthony Foley’s men 31-13 has a lot to do with the abundance of images featuring the men in red but for the Australian-born midfielder with a Scottish grandmother it is a reminder of the long rivalry that exists between the two organisations and the chance this weekend’s game offers to make some new history in it.

“Yeah, when you go into the changing rooms a lot of the pictures of the games are of Glasgow and Munster,” Tuipulotu, 26, said. “We won the final against them back in 2015, I wasn’t here for that and I’ve never played Munster but you want to write your history and be a part of a big game and try and have your best performance because it means something to the club.”

A former Melbourne Rebel and Australia Under-20 cap, Tuipulotu joined Glasgow from Japan’s Yahama Jubilo in the summer of 2021 and made his Test debut that autumn but his midfield partnership with Warriors team-mate Huw Jones was one of the highlights of Scotland’s recent Six Nations campaign and the inside centre featured heavily in pundits’ teams of the tournament.

The championship, and a Triple Crown defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield in round four also gives him another motivation against Munster tomorrow.

Asked if the match-up was a Test match in all but name, Tuipulotu said: “Yeah, it’s a wee one. Teams like Leinster and Munster have a lot of Test players and obviously we have a lot of Test players as well so hopefully we can get back for the Six Nations result.

“But we play a different style to what we do with Scotland so it’s going to be a different challenge and hopefully we can impose the Glasgow way on Munster.”

The Australian-born Scot is expecting a physical and niggly encounter against Munster but made light of supposed bad blood between the teams, which he places at the door of abrasive veteran Glasgow back-rower Ryan Wilson.

“They say there’s a rivalry and it’s always a physical game but most of it is jokes around how much they hate Ryan Wilson and there hasn’t been much more than that since I’ve got here. He’s obviously been involved in a bit of niggle over the years but whoever gets picked this week I’m sure they’ll be more of that to be honest. That’s probably inevitable in these types of games but I don’t really care about that, I just want to win.”