Ulster will host the western province in theie URC quarter-final on Friday night. 
Big guns Aki and Hansen return for Connacht's trip to Belfast

Mack Hansen in full flow at Connacht training this week. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 12:17
Cian Locke

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have both been named in the Connacht XV to take on Ulster in Belfast on Friday night. 

The sides will face off in a URC quarter-final (ko 7.35pm).

Aki and Hansen missed the trip to Glasgow last time out through illness. 

Hooker Dave Heffernan returns after recovering from injury and flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton earns a place in the starting line up.

“Tomorrow is the culmination of months of hard work," says Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend. 

"We were very clear at the start of the season that we wanted to be playing playoff football, and now that we’re here we plan on making the most of it. 

"Beating Ulster in Belfast is a tough task for any team, but we’re confident in our abilities and we’ve improved a lot since our last trip up there. I’ve heard there’s a huge crowd travelling up to support us which always gives us a boost, so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard.”

For Ulster, Rob Herring is set to break the province's all-time caps record. The hooker will make his 229th appearance, equaling club legends Darren Cave and Andrew Trimble.

Rory Sutherland and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen also come into the front row while McCloskey returns in midfield.

“They will come hungry,"  says Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. "It’s do or die in play-offs and we expect an extremely physical, intense side coming to play against us.”

ULSTER: Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen 

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy 

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (CAPT), Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast 

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Byron Ralston

