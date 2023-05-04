Jenkins relishing the pressure of big days in blue 

Jason Jenkins’ move from Munster to Leinster caused some ripples in the small pond that is the Irish professional game but, whatever about the bigger picture, the shift has worked well for the South African second row.

The only medal in his pocket was won with the Bulls in a Super Rugby Unlocked tournament organised for the seven South African franchises in 2020 after Covid had put paid to the usual southern hemisphere version.

Now he finds himself part of a squad booked in for the Heineken Champions Cup decider against La Rochelle later this month and facing into a URC quarter-final against the Sharks, also in Dublin, this weekend.

“It’s a fortunate position to be in,” he said. “It’s pressure but pressure is what you want.”

The 27-year old had just one appearance to his name with Munster when confirmation of his colour change came through last year. He added just nine more after an injury-blighted season but he is 16 caps into his Leinster career already.

It hasn’t all been sweetness and light. A bad hamstring injury cost him eight weeks either side of the New Year and he has had to take shifts off the bench in the knockout Heineken Champions Cup games against Ulster, Leicester and Toulouse.

Like any player, he’ll parrot the party line about squad first and the need to step in to the fray at any moment. In fairness, he wasn’t long on last weekend against Toulouse when he claimed the fifth try.

“Obviously everyone wants to start but that’s unfortunately not how the game goes. Leo (Cullen) and the club have been incredible in terms of managing players around that and making sure guys rest while get enough game time to deliver peak performance as well.

“I just want to do what’s best for the team and whatever the coaches feel is the best for the team. If that means not being in the squad then I have to prep the team as best I can. Whatever comes my way I take on the chin and move forward.”

The theory had it that Jenkins was signed to add a slab of prime South African beef to a pack that had been bested and beasted by the likes of Saracens and La Rochelle over the course of the past four seasons.

Cullen’s statement in welcoming his signing just over a year ago mentioned Jenkins’ ‘physicality, his size and his skillset’ and in that order. Hardly surprising for a guy standing 6’ 4” and weighing 124kgs.

“I’d like to think that I add value in that sense to the team but, that being said, the second rows we have here are world-class in Ross (Molony) and James Ryan and then with guys like Joe (McCarthy) and Brian Deeny coming up as well. Incredible players.”

He wasn’t long in the door in Dublin when international ambitions stalled since his one and only cap in 2018 were resuscitated with a call-up for the November tour and a game for the South Africa ‘A’ side against Bristol.

The tourists were disjointed and fell to a defeat but, while Jenkins’ focus for now is Leinster, he knows that aspirations of playing again for the Boks can only be helped by playing well for one of the best club teams in the world.

There is no shortage of Springbok-eligible players playing in the three main European leagues but Leinster are the only one to have hired the current world champions’ head coach, Jacques Nienaber. He arrives some time in November.

Jenkins describes a man who has a knack of being able to lift his players and to instil confidence in them as individuals. A former Munster defence coach with an excess of passion and energy.

“I’ve worked with Jacques at U20 level and then in camp in 2018 with the Springboks so I know the way he thinks and his gameplan. He is a great guy and a great coach and I’m sure he will fit in nicely here.

“He has been in Ireland with Munster before so I am sure he is excited for it but his mindset will just be on the World Cup for now. It’s good to know there’s another South African coming to the building.”