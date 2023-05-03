Scotland’s Jonny Gray doubtful for Rugby World Cup after dislocating knee

Scotland forward Jonny Gray is in serious danger of missing the Rugby World Cup after dislocating his kneecap
Scotland’s Jonny Gray doubtful for Rugby World Cup after dislocating knee

MAJOR DOUBT: Jonny Gray is a major doubt for the Rugby World Cup in September after dislocating his kneecap. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:58
Phil Blanche

Scotland forward Jonny Gray is in serious danger of missing the Rugby World Cup after dislocating his kneecap.

Gray sustained the injury during Exeter’s 47-28 Heineken Champions Cup semi-final defeat by La Rochelle on Sunday.

“It’s relatively serious without being the worst it could be,” said Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter.

Jonny Gray in action for Scotland against Ireland during the 2023 Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)

“From what I’ve been told unless the operation goes exceptionally well and his recovery is exceptionally quick, I would say he is very doubtful for the World Cup.

“It’s a patella tendon injury, he’s dislocated his kneecap.

“Fortunately the other major ligaments within the knee are all stable.

“It’s a relatively complex patella tendon injury, which is going to require surgery this week, and there’s a relatively long period of rehab.

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter hopes to have Gray available again early next season (Nigel French/PA)

“We are hopeful to have him back fairly early next season, especially with the Premiership starting late next year with the World Cup first.”

Second-row Gray, 29, has won 77 caps for Scotland and his absence from the World Cup in France would be a huge blow for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Scotland start their World Cup campaign against defending champions South Africa in Marseille on September 10.

Pool B also includes Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland, Romania and Tonga.

More in this section

Saracens v London Irish - Gallagher Premiership - StoneX Stadium London Irish failure to pay players and staff sparks questions from RFU
RG Snyman 18/4/2023 'Every time I went back it was almost as if I grew an inch or two' - RG Snyman on Musgrave Park return
Johnny Sexton File Photo Johnny Sexton confirms he won't play for Leinster again but will be ready for World Cup
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>INJURY BLOW: Keith Earls of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Cell C Sharks and Munster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo by Darren Stewart/Sportsfile</p>

Keith Earls looks set to miss rest of Munster's season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd