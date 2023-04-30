Champions Cup semi-final: La Rochelle 47 Exeter Chiefs 25

RONAN O'Gara says he doesn't have the luxury of looking ahead to a repeat Champions Cup final clash with Leinster as his La Rochelle team put on a seven-try exhibition in Bordeaux on Sunday.

O'Gara's defending European Cuo champions refocus on two weeks of Top 14 action against Toulon and Montpellier as they chase a top two spot before their heavyweight reunion with Leo Cullens Lenster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday May 20.

O'Gara's side were ruthless in dismissing the challenge of Rob Baxter's Chiefs on a warm, dry day very much to the liking of the French side's keep ball alive principles.

"We were quite ruthless, which is unlike us," O'Gara smiled to BT Sport afterwards. "The weather forecast said there was 80% chance of rain, but it never came and we like to play. We have a squad that can compete on two fronts, and that is our goal for the next three weeks.

"It would be hugely disrespectful to what we are about, to our principles, to overlook the next fortnight and start talking about Leinster. it really would be ludicrous to look beyond today and the next two games in the Top 14"

O'Gara singled out man of the match Tawera Kerr Barlow, but Exeter were left to rue their errors which led to La Rochelle's clinical dismantling of their Champions Cup hopes. "They punished us for everything we go wrong," Basket mused.

Added Exeter's Jack Nowell, who is heading to La Rochelle next season: "They are an unbelievable team. We thought we could come here and win but you hbe to take your hat off to them."

Exeter were hoping to give a host of stalwart players leaving the club at the end of the season a perfect send-off by reaching the May 20 final in Dublin.

But they came up against a quality outfit who crossed for seven tries, with the Chiefs scoring three late touchdowns to make it appear a much more respectable scoreline.

Exeter asked all the questions in the early stages in front of a sell-out 41,000 crowd as they looked to counter La Rochelle's usual fast start, and they were rewarded with an early try.

The Chiefs worked a training ground move from a tap penalty and France-bound Sam Simmonds forced his way over, with brother Joe Simmonds adding the extras.

It was just the start Exeter wanted, but La Rochelle delivered an instant riposte.

Initial good work by captain Gregory Alldritt led to fly-half Antoine Hastoy chipping the ball over the Chiefs defence for South African winger Raymond Rhule to hack the ball on and dot down in the corner, with Hastoy converting to level it all up at 7-7.

La Rochelle lost influential flanker Levani Botia to a leg injury at the midway point of the half, but they were celebrating their second try moments later.

A period of pressure on the Exeter line saw Alldritt beautifully craft a gap for centre UJ Seuteni to waltz through and score beside the posts, and a simple Hastoy conversion gave La Rochelle a seven-point lead.

Just prior to the half-hour mark, Alldritt had a try ruled out by the TMO for a neck roll, but the Chiefs then suffered a damaging couple of minutes.

First, Scotland international lock Jonny Gray had to be carried off the field with a left ankle injury, and after La Rochelle had kicked a penalty to the corner, hooker Dan Frost was sin-binned by referee Jaco Peyper for pulling down a driving maul.

Alldritt attacked the blindside off the back of a five-metre scrum to get his side's third try soon after.

And right on the stroke of half-time, La Rochelle showed their class in attack once again when a superb handling move involving backs and forwards made the most of their one-man advantage and it was finished off behind the posts by Kiwi scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Hastoy slotted the simple conversion and Chiefs were left with a huge mountain to climb after the break at 29-7 down.

The French onslaught continued straight after the interval, and despite the Chiefs being back to full strength, Hastoy's delicate cross-field kick picked out Rhule to step inside the defender and grab his second try of the game.

Hooker Pierre Bourgarit added a sixth touchdown from a driving maul, before Chiefs responded with a try by replacement prop Josh Iosefa-Scott after Sam Simmonds had been tap tackled just short of the line.

Kerr-Barlow grabbed his second try before Exeter's Olly Woodburn and Jack Yeandle provided late scores for the beaten Chiefs.