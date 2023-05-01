Razor-sharp and ruthless Leinster make Toulouse pay

Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster 41 Toulouse 22

Leo Cullen has made a point of explaining why the match programme from Leinster’s 2003 Heineken Cup semi-final defeat to Perpignan at the old Lansdowne Road sits on his office table.

For the province’s head coach, the game has served as the mother of all fables when it comes to the dangers of presumption and complacency, that 21-14 defeat prompting an extra six-year wait before they got their mitts on the trophy.

Cullen was at least able to joke about it 24 hours before this latest semi kicked off on Saturday when he butted in on a question aimed at James Ryan and quipped that his star second row had hardly been born at the time.

Ryan was actually six years old but he was a fully-fledged grown-up and a central cog in the Leinster machine in 2019 and again this time 12 months ago when Saracens and La Rochelle had their number in those respective ‘European’ finals.

The four-time winners led by ten points early doors against the English side, and until the very last play against the Top 14 outfit, and lost both but it was the off-field lessons that Ryan singled out ahead of what he termed a “dream final” in his native town.

“It's all about trying to focus on the performance rather than the occasion. It's not really about getting to the final, it's about winning it. So, you've just got to keep getting better, looking at our performances and seeing what we can do better.

“Doing things we can build on. There's plenty from that game that we can be better at, so we'll look at those things and be better. We have to be better next week as well. Very much, it's all about performance.”

The ‘next week’ mentioned is a reference to the visit of the Cell C Sharks to the same Aviva Stadium for a URC quarter-final. Cullen tried to steer the conversation in that direction too but it’s far too early to be diverting from the main road yet.

The semi-final league loss to the Bulls last year certainly hurt and, while squad rotation will be essential as they juggle their twin ambitions, Leinster’s be-all and end-all this season remains their bid to claim that Champions Cup title.

A 19-point, five-tries-to-three defeat of a fit, in-form and fresh Toulouse stands up more than favourably with the 23-point beating they handed a tired and off-kilter Toulouse in the same round and in the same ground 12 months ago.

The match statistics back this up. Leinster finished a distant second best in all manner of categories - passes, metres made, defenders beaten, offloads (28 to four), missed tackles - and marginally so in a few more. This was no cakewalk.

What they excelled at was their discipline, their defence and the clinical nature of their attack, much of it off a sublime lineout. Toulouse lost Thomas Ramos and Rodrigue Neti to the sin bin and shipped 28 points while down to 14 men.

Leinster kicked for home against Leicester Tigers in the quarter-final after Caelan Doris was shown a yellow but their ability to keep their noses clean has been largely excellent. The 23 that featured here have seen just one red and five yellows across 287 appearances.

The manner in which they punished Toulouse’s indiscipline with tries by Jack Conan (2), Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins spoke for a team that knows how to twist the knife - and when to do it when it causes maximum damage.

Jamison Gibson-Park is absolutely key to that at nine. The numbers show that this Leinster team is actually scoring slightly fewer points and 0.56 fewer tries per game in the course of this year’s competition than last time out, but isn't it defence that wins and loses championships anyway?

In that, they are well ahead statistically of where they were approaching last year’s decider against La Rochelle in Marseille and it was no insignificant thing to hear Ryan lament the conceding of that injury-time Jack Willis maul try on Saturday.

Pita Ahki and Emmanuel Meafou had already claimed one each but to allow the Top 14 side to have the last say should serve as a timely reminder as to how Ronan O’Gara’s Rochelais claimed the title with a similarly belated intervention in 2022.

And let’s not forget that the Tigers hit them for 24 points too.

“We conceded over 20 points so defensively we've just go to keep getting better,” said Ryan. “It was just disappointing to concede that maul try there at the end. Setpiece is just so important at this point in the competition – at any point in the competition – particularly in knockout European games.

“We just have to iron out those sort of things and make sure that, whoever we are playing against, we’re not giving them access to the game through the lineout drive or through the scrum. Lots of positives as well that we are happy with, but it is an important block of the season now and the games just keep coming.”

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: C Frawley for Ngatai (54); J Jenkins for Molony (54); M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (59); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (62); R Baird for Conan (65); J McKee for Sheehan and C Healy for Porter (both 68); H Byrne for R Byrne (71).

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; JC Mallia, PL Barassi, P Ahki, M Lebel ; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri; Richie Arnold, E Meafou, J Willis.

Replacements: P Graou for Barassi (15); R Neti for Baille, J Marchand for Mauvaka and A Roumat for Arnold (all 52); D Ainu’u for Aldegeheri (60); A Placines for Cros and R Elstadt for Meafou (66); C Baille for Flament (67); A Retiere for Mallia (69).

Referee: W Barnes (RFU).