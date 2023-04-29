Wooden spoon for Ireland after heavy defeat in Scotland 

The final game of the 2023 Women's Six Nations brought another ugly scoreline for Ireland as they finish bottom for first time since 2004
TOUGH TIMES: Dorothy Wall of Ireland looks dejected after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Pic: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 21:51
Staff

Scotland 36 Ireland 10

Ireland ended a miserable campaign with the wooden spoon as Scotland eased past the visitors 36-10 in the final game of the 2023 women's Six Nations in Edinburgh.

Tries from Meryl Smith, Rachel Malcolm, Lana Skeldon, Francesca McGhie, Leah Bartlett and Chloe Rollie earned them a comfortable win on Saturday night, England having sealed the title in the day's first game with victory over France.

Defeat at Murrayfield, the final game of the tournament, means Ireland finish bottom with Scotland fourth. The wooden spoon is Ireland's first in 19 years.

Dannah O'Brien's penalty gave Ireland an early lead but Smith's try put Scotland 5-3 ahead at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, hooker Skeldon went over after a rolling maul before Nichola Fryday's try made it 10-8 and O'Brien's conversion levelled the score with Greg McWilliams' side desperate to finish a dispiriting campaign on a positive note.

But Bartlett's converted try quickly put Scotland 17-10 ahead and McGhie's try made it 22-10, with Helen Nelson converting.

Captain Malcolm extended the lead with six minutes left - Nelson again converting - to settle the game before Rollie went over in the closing stages.

PA

