'We're in a better place': Gibson-Park confident Leinster can finish the job

Jamison Gibson-Park is confident Leinster are in much better shape this year than last season as they look towards a second-consecutive Heineken Champions Cup final following their 41-22 semi-final win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Leinster ruthlessly exploited ill-discipline in the five-time champions’ ranks, scoring four of their five tries and 28 unanswered points while Toulouse had a man in the sin bin. Jack Conan scored twice while full-back Thomas Ramos was off the field for a deliberate knock-on in the first half while forwards Josh van der Flier and replacement Jason Jenkins crossed over in the second half following a yellow card for substitute prop Rodrigue Neti. Dan Sheehan had scored the third try of the afternoon after intercepting a pass 10 metres out on 26 minutes.

The victory allows Leinster to return to Aviva Stadium on May 20 to face either 2020 champions Exeter Chiefs or reigning titleholders La Rochelle, who meet in Bordeaux on Sunday. It was La Rochelle, coached by Ronan O’Gara, who prevented Leinster from adding their own fifth European star to their jerseys after edging the 2022 final in Marseille last season and man of the match Gibson-Park believes his side is in a better place 11 months on from that bitter 24-21 defeat at the Velodrome.

“A lot of individuals have come on a long way since this time last year,” the scrum-half said. “Obviously it’s down to a lot of hard work but I think for sure, we are in a better place than we were last year.

“Our game-plan has evolved in certain areas. We have obviously had Goody (assistant coach Andrew Goodman) come in, he has been pretty unreal in terms of our set-piece strike and things. Areas like that have certainly come on.

“The individual thing is pretty massive as well. The more we improve as individuals, the better we will be as a team.”

As for another crack at La Rochelle, on home turf this time, Gibson-Park added: “They have obviously got the better of us. Whenever you think of it (last year) it seems like the one that got away a little bit. They were obviously very good on the day and probably deserved winners in the end.”

Before the rematch with the defending champions, Leinster’s attention will return to the BKT United Rugby Championship and a home quarter-final back at the Aviva next Saturday against South Africa’s Cell C Sharks. Gibson-Park was delighted to have recorded another big win over Toulouse, beaten 41-17 in the Champions Cup semis a year ago, but recognised it will take a big squad effort at the business end of the season to realise Leinster’s ambition of success on two fronts in the coming weeks.

“One hundred per cent. There have been some guys who have been really good in the URC this year. It would be nice for them to get a crack. We’re looking forward to it.”