A masterclass in three acts: how Byrne and Blues roared into final

An Early Shot Across The Bows

Missing not just Johnny Sexton but also fellow Grand Slam winner and Test Lion Robbie Henshaw, Leinster’s ability to just keep carrying on regardless was a testament to their ruthless efficiency, superior decision-making, and wonderfully clinical execution.

Ross Byrne once again proved his worth as Sexton’s stand-in and successor, while Charlie Ngatai put in a tremendous shift in his first game since early January, replacing Henshaw with aplomb and matching Toulouse’s power from midfield.

The two combined very early on to get an almost full Aviva Stadium on its feet in the opening minute as Leinster turned over Toulouse ball close to their own line, fly-half Byrne flinging a 25-metre left to right pass to Ngatai who rampaged upfield showing a deceptive turn of pace for such a stocky athlete.

The transition will have unsettled a Toulouse team for whom broken-field play is their modus operandi and presenting Byrne with a simple kick in front of the posts moments later to put Leinster into a 3-0 lead on four minutes represented the ideal start for Leo Cullen’s men. His side was up and running, the seeds of doubt had been sown in Toulouse minds. There was no looking back, even when Pita Akhi scored the opening try four minutes later.

Toulouse Meltdown

As referenced earlier, it’s widely acknowledged that Toulouse thrive in unstructured chaos and when things do not go to plan but head coach Ugo Mola’s decision to completely rejig his backline when centre Pierre-Louis Barassi hobbled off the field in the 15th minute seemed way off-beam.

Instead of deploying a like-for-like replacement in Arthur Retiere, Mola, with his side 7-6 in front, introduced scrum-half Paul Graou, shifting captain and playmaker Antoine Dupont from number nine to fly-half and number 10 Romain Ntamack into a centre partnership with opening try scorer Akhi.

There was further disarray when Toulouse then lost full-back Thomas Ramos to a yellow card for 10 minutes shortly after and Leinster were only too happy to exploit the confusion as the French giants temporarily lost their heads in terms of discipline and organisation.

Two tries from No.8 Jack Conan during Ramos’s spell in the sin bin, both converted superbly by Ross Byrne from out wide were the rewards and it might have been more than the 14 points scored in that 10-minute period with an extra man had wing Jimmy O’Brien managed to complete the grounding of a third score under pressure from opposing wing Juan Cruz Mallia.

Yet even with Ramos restored to full-back, Leinster were at their sharpest and a third try soon followed, this time for hooker Dan Sheehan, who captialised on more cloudy Toulouse thinking when he pounced to intercept a Graou pass at the back of a defensive maul and charge over, Byrne’s try making it 27-7 on 26 minutes.

One bad decision from the sidelines and Toulouse had left themselves with a mountain to climb.

Leinster In The Groove

None of that should take away from Leinster’s excellent composure, even when Toulouse regathered their own and scored before half-time to keep them in the hunt at 27-14 heading into the second half. This is a team at the top of its powers and worthy of the hype they attract, even if head coach Leo Cullen rails against it for the pressure it applies to his squad.

Conan’s two tries were superbly constructed team efforts, ruthlessly exploiting poor discipline from their illustrious opponents and the way Leinster added their fourth and fifth after a scrappy first 15 minutes in which Ramos closed the gap to 27-17 was another example of the boys in blue’s capacity to apply pressure and capitalise on the opportunities presented to them.

It was replacement loosehead prop Rodrigue Neti who provide the entry point, a frankly stupid lack of discipline in meeting an onrushing Josh van der Flier with a head-first challenge as he protected a Toulouse ruck producing a second yellow card for the five-time champions on 56 minutes. Once again Leinster gleefully accepted the invitation, Byrne’s nerveless kick to the corner earning a five-metre lineout and van der Flier getting the last laugh on Neti by touching down the powerful lineout drive two minutes into the prop’s sin-binning.

When replacement forward Jason Jenkins powered over in the opposite corner as Neti watched on from the naughty step, the front-rower’s discomfort will have been complete, Byrne’s conversion, his fifth of the afternoon, sending Leinster once more beyond the 40-point threshold.

Toulouse had found plenty of mitigation for last season’s 40-17 semi-final loss to the same opponents. Their numerous France internationals had recently completed a long-awaited Six Nations Grand Slam and they had arrived back in Dublin seven days after an exhausting quarter-final with Munster at the same stadium that saw them pushed beyond extra time into a penalty kick competition.

There can be no excuses for the French giants this time around, only bitter regret they got so many things wrong when it mattered.

...And now For An Encore

A second Heineken Champions Cup final in succession awaits and another opportunity for this Leinster team to add a fifth star, five years on from stitching the fourth one onto the jersey.

There is still one hurdle to clear, one remaining question to answer and some ghosts to banish from last year’s final defeat to La Rochelle. Ronan O’Gara left Marseille a hero 12 months ago as he masterminded Leinster’s downfall at the Velodrome. It could well be the Munster legend standing in the way of Cullen’s bid to win a second Champions Cup as a head coach if La Rochelle beat Exeter Chiefs in Bordeaux on Sunday in the second semi-final.

This time the final will be back in Dublin, on May 20 and you can bet Cullen and Leinster will be in no mood to let the Corkman turn the tables on them again. This one feels different. Destiny awaits.