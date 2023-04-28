Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird fit for Leinster but Henshaw misses out 

Ireland internationals Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird have been passed fit for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse on Saturday.
Leo Cullen will have to plan without centre Robbie Henshaw, however, as he's been ruled out due to a knock.
Charlie Ngatai comes into the XV while Caelan Doris and Jack Conan partner the returning van der Flier in the back row.
Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong come into the front row while Jordan Larmour is handed the 14 jersey with James Lowe missing the game with injury.
15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan, captain, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.