Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird fit for Leinster but Henshaw misses out 

Leo Cullen's men face Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final this weekend.
Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird fit for Leinster but Henshaw misses out 

Josh van der Flier missed Leinster's quarter-final Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 12:25

Ireland internationals Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird have been passed fit for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse on Saturday.

Leo Cullen will have to plan without centre Robbie Henshaw, however, as he's been ruled out due to a knock.

Charlie Ngatai comes into the XV while Caelan Doris and Jack Conan partner the returning van der Flier in the back row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong come into the front row while Jordan Larmour is handed the 14 jersey with James Lowe missing the game with injury. 

Leinster (XV v Toulouse): 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan, captain, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan. 

More in this section

Ireland Women's Rugby Media Conference and Training Session McWilliam's side need more bravery with ball in hand
Moore and McDonald join Connacht on loan from Ulster Moore and McDonald join Connacht on loan from Ulster
Ireland Women's Rugby Media Conference and Training Session Wall fit for bench spot as McWilliams names unchanged side for Scotland
Ireland Women's Rugby Media Conference and Training Session

McWilliams wants side to marry "resilience and bravery" with being more clinical for Scottish clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd