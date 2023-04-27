McWilliams wants side to marry "resilience and bravery" with being more clinical for Scottish clash

Ireland boss Greg McWilliams has backed a fit-again Dorothy Wall to serve as “weapon” off the bench as his squad bids to end their TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign with a victory in Scotland on Saturday.

The head coach named an unchanged team from the one which started the 48-0 home defeat to England in Cork last Saturday for this weekend’s finale at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, which means Brittany Hogan retains her place at openside flanker despite Wall’s recovery from injury.

Wall, 23, had started eight consecutive Six Nations matches in the number six jersey having succeeded Ciara Griffin at blindside flanker following the captain’s retirement at the end of 2021 but the Munster forward was not able to displace Hogan on her return to fitness and the Ulster flanker will start once more alongside openside Grace Moore and No.8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird in the Ireland back row to face the Scots.

“Dorothy’s raring to go,” McWilliams said. “I think she had her best week of training actually, this week. I thought the back row last week were exceptional and it’s very hard to displace people with the stats they had and their work rate and the energy they brought all week.

“Dorothy has added to that this week and it’s a very tough call but to have a player like Dorothy to be able to come off the bench for us is also a weapon that we know we have.

“But I think it was really important to reward players for how they competed last week and now it’s about being more clinical and showing that our performance is well able to play at a good pace and hopefully get some tries and build up some scores because it’s going to be a tough game.”

Ireland will not only be attempting to avoid a Six Nations wooden spoon and whitewash in the 2023 championship but avoid a potential drop to Tier Three status, with defeat to Scotland sending them into a play-off to retain their place in Tier Two ahead of the first two-year cycle of World Rugby new Women’s XV global Test series.

McWilliams sees positives despite a fourth consecutive defeat and a failure to score last time out.

“I think we’ve improved certain aspects throughout the Six Nations, which is hard from the outside when you see the results, particularly against England.

“This week it’s really important that we can marry the resilience that we showed in that game, and the bravery, but be more clinical when have the ball, be more clinical when we have the opportunity to amount some points.

“The great thing about this week is that in the past, the last game of the Six Nations maybe hasn’t meant anything. This is a huge game for both countries and there’s no doubt they’re going out there to do our best and win.”

Nichola Fryday once again leads the unchanged side, with Wall and Leinster scrum-half Ailsa Hughes recalled to the matchday squad as replacements.

IRELAND WOMEN (v Scotland): L Delany (Sale Sharks); A Doyle (Munster), A Dalton (Leinster), V Irwin (Ulster), N Behan (Leinster); D O’Brien (Leinster), M Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster); L Djougang (Leinster), N Jones (Ulster), C Haney (BLeinster); N Fryday (Connacht) (C), S Monaghan (Gloucester); B Hogan (Ulster), G Moore (Saracens); D Nic a Bháird (Munster).

Replacements: C Nielson (Exeter Chiefs), S McGrath (Ulster), K Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury), H O’Connor (Leinster), D Wall (Munster), A Hughes (Leinster), A McGann (Connacht), M Deely (Connacht).