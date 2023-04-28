Dan Sheehan happy to keep it loose as Leinster eye more silverware

It’s hardly a surprise to hear Dan Sheehan cite Sean Cronin and Malcolm Marx as the hookers who caught his eye as he was making his way up through Lansdowne, Clongowes Wood and the Leinster academy pipeline.

Cronin scored 47 tries for club and country with that trademark explosiveness of his and Marx is pretty much the prototypical No.2 now with the size, speed, physicality and ball-handling skills he brings to the game.

Sheehan’s abilities in the loose are just as easy on the eye. His knack for scoring tries, that physicality and size combined with athleticism: it’s all there just waiting to be spliced into a highlights reel by any YouTuber or TV producer.

The 23-year old loves a bit of sevens and reminisces fondly about tip games in the back garden but old habits die hard despite the changing face of the modern game. Ask him if he prefers a tried score out wide or a scrum penalty and the smile says it all.

“I think scrum penalties. Probably back a few years ago I wasn't getting any so I'm enjoying getting a scrum penalty. This week a massive part of the game will be around scrum and setpiece. They have a very strong scrum, so that will be a focus on us.”

If the saying goes that forwards win games and backs by how much then the same has to apply to the pack itself. The fancy stuff is more of an essential than an optional extra these days but none of it is any use if the nuts and bolts are loose.

Cronin packed a tonne of big games and major medals into his career with Leinster but no-one doubts that he would have made it even bigger again had he been able to shoo the perception that his darts were just shy of the very highest standards.

Sheehan has that nailed, too.

Leinster’s latest Heineken Champions Cup campaign started in Le Havre in December when they monstered Racing 92 and Sheehan found his jumper with all 22 of his lineouts. It was the most ever in the tournament since records began in 2009.

Now, if hookers can’t be blamed for every throw lost then we should also say that there are other component parts in ensuring they land but Sheehan’s work from touch has been superb for Leinster and for Ireland ever since his breakthrough.

Technique plays a major part in that but so does temperament. Like with goal-kickers who have to reduce their heart rate when squaring up to the posts just moments after phases of play played at a whirlwind pace by gigantic physical specimens.

It’s the same for the lineout thrower as they stand poised along the chalk with calls and pictures in their heads and crowds baying at them if they have the temerity to take a nanosecond too long to restart the game.

“My parents would probably say that not much fazes me, or that I look disinterested in a lot of things, but I just don’t get too riled up about big events,” said Sheehan whose confidence has increased with the realisation that he has such a rare talent.

“It’s an important thing to have in a position like hooker. You get a lot of big moments where you have to execute and can’t let the moment get to your head so I think that’s been a big point for me as well.” Sheehan’s importance to Leinster is all the more acute right now given Ronan Kelleher’s ongoing fitness issues, the retirement through injury earlier this season of James Tracy and the inexperience in reserve.

John McKee, Tadhg McElroy and Lee Barron have fewer than 30 appearances between them – 18 minutes of it coming in Champions Cup surrounds – so Sheehan will need to match quality with quantity of minutes for the foreseeable.

It’s already been a full-on campaign for him, even if his English and French counterparts might scoff at the notion, with only Ross Byrne of the XV that started the quarter-final win over Leicester having played more games over the course of the season to date.

“I’m feeling brilliant. I can’t complain about playing too many minutes. I want to get as many minutes as I can. I don’t see a problem playing too many minutes.

“There are other lads coming up as well. John McKee has been playing extremely well over the last few weeks so there’s good competition across the hooker position.”

All of it driven by him.