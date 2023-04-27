Leinster face up to future without Stuart Lancaster and Johnny Sexton

Singling out individuals for praise must go against everything Stuart Lancaster and Johnny Sexton have stood for at Leinster but their departures from the club frame this Toulouse game and the bid to claim a fifth 'European' title in a more nuanced light.

For them, for Leo Cullen and for everyone else on board there has been an understandable pride taken in the manner in which the whole organisation has put it’s shoulder to the wheel and shunted it this far down the track in the professional era.

Cullen railed earlier this week against the perception that the club is what it is because of advantages in terms of population, a unique school system and a deeper set of pockets from which to extract the costs needed to excel.

These advantages have absolutely been utterly crucial to their stratospheric standards but the head coach was right to chaff at the idea that they might be the only factors separating his team from the majority who will never find this sort of sweet spot.

Culture is an enormous part of this, and what is culture but people? The right people.

Sexton has driven Leinster for all but his two years with Racing 92 in Paris since replacing Felipe Contepomi in Croke Park back in 2009. He has been the playmaker-in-chief, talisman, sergeant-major of standards, lightning rod and a kingmaker when choosing new coaches.

Lancaster has been the rugby equivalent of a horse-whisperer, drawing enormous gains and improvements on and off the pitch from players such as Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier, and spreading enlightenment from the ground up around the province.

“High performance starts with a strong culture,” Lancaster said back during his England days.

That Sexton has played his last game for the club due to injury, and Lancaster will leave for the top job at Racing 92 this summer, adds up to a pair of losses that are incalculable going forward and it makes this game, and this tilt at a fifth title, all the more intriguing.

Leinster have never won the Heineken Cup or Heineken Champions Cup without Sexton in the cockpit. And nobody can argue that it would be a disappointment for Lancaster if he was to leave Dublin with only the 2018 trophy and however many league titles in his bag of memories.

What happens from next season on will be just as interesting.

James Ryan is one of a handful of players to have admitted that standards in Ireland training are invariably that bit sharper when Sexton is there to bark orders at them. And what Leinster don’t want is a repeat of the last time the Dubliner emptied his locker.

Sexton’s two years in Paris coincided with Matt O’Connor’s spell in charge back home. People tend to forget that the Australian won a league title and would have made a Heineken final had Jimmy Gopperth’s drop goal shaved the other side of a post against Toulon.

That said, it never felt like a good fit and Sexton voiced his dissatisfaction with the way things were in the setup in May of 2016, towards the end of his first term back from the Top 14, after labelling a 30-6 loss to Ulster as “pathetic”.

“There’s plenty of stuff that can’t be fixed over a week, can’t be fixed over a few weeks,” he explained. “Things wrong in the environment that need a long time to fix so we know that and we’re working towards that.”

Cullen, who had taken over from O’Connor, made the point that things had indeed changed but that it had happened on the back of alterations in the playing squad and the loss to Ireland of coaches such as Joe Schmidt, Greg Feek and Richie Murphy.

There is no need for sweeping changes or long, hard looks in the mirror at Leinster this summer regardless of what happens this next month or so but watching key figures like Sexton, Lancaster and CEO Mick Dawson walk out the door in the blink of one eye is a challenge that will have to be overcome.

Lancaster’s take – and that of some many others – is that you build up leaders in your team to drive that culture and take ownership of it and Ringrose is the perfect example of this growth as they continue on their mission to secure that fifth star this weekend.

The Englishman has been urging the Ireland centre to emerge more from his shell since he arrived in country in 2016. He has spoken about the job of turning polite private schoolboys into strong leaders of men and Ringrose’s stints as captain speak for that process.

Ross Byrne is another who has found his voice in stepping in for Sexton during his frequent absences in recent years but Saturday won't just be about the here and now. It will be a barometer of how well they are braced for when two of their most influential faces leave them to their own devices.