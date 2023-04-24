URC fixtures confirmed as Ulster take on Connacht to kick off quarter-finals

The 2023 BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final fixtures have been announced with Ulster and Connacht opening up the weekend fixtures.
CONFIRMED: Details of the BKT URC quarter-finals have been confirmed. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 12:22
Fiona Halligan

URC have announced the fixture details for the quarter-finals which are being held on the weekend of the 5/6 May. 

The quarter-finals kick off with Ulster at home to Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Friday May 5 at 7.35pm.

Saturday May 6 sees the three remaining quarter-final games taking place. First game of the day begins in Cape Town as defending champions DHL Stormers take on South African rivals Vodacom Bulls in a rematch of last year's URC Grand Final. 

Leinster, who are ranked number one, will host Cell C Sharks in the Aviva Stadium at 5pm. It will be Sharks second trip to Dublin having played in an 88-point thriller back in October.

Closing out the quarter-final weekend will see Munster travel to Scotstoun to take on Glasgow Warriors at 7.35pm. Glasgow have not been in the play-offs since 2019 while Munster are searching for their first league title since 2011.

BKT URC Play-offs: Quarter-final fixtures

Friday May 5

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm/8.35pm SA), Live on TG4/Premier Sports/ URC.tv

Saturday May 6

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls, DHL Stadium Cape Town, 2.30pm Irish/3.30pm SA, Live on TG4/Premier Sports/URC.tv

Leinster v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5pm Irish/6pm, RTÈ/Premier Sports/URC.tv

Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium Glasgow, 7.35pm Irish/8.35pm SA, Live on RTÈ/Premier Sports/URC.tv

