URC fixtures confirmed as Ulster take on Connacht to kick off quarter-finals

URC have announced the fixture details for the quarter-finals which are being held on the weekend of the 5/6 May.
The quarter-finals kick off with Ulster at home to Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Friday May 5 at 7.35pm.
Saturday May 6 sees the three remaining quarter-final games taking place. First game of the day begins in Cape Town as defending champions DHL Stormers take on South African rivals Vodacom Bulls in a rematch of last year's URC Grand Final.
Leinster, who are ranked number one, will host Cell C Sharks in the Aviva Stadium at 5pm. It will be Sharks second trip to Dublin having played in an 88-point thriller back in October.
Closing out the quarter-final weekend will see Munster travel to Scotstoun to take on Glasgow Warriors at 7.35pm. Glasgow have not been in the play-offs since 2019 while Munster are searching for their first league title since 2011.
Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm/8.35pm SA), Live on TG4/Premier Sports/ URC.tv
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls, DHL Stadium Cape Town, 2.30pm Irish/3.30pm SA, Live on TG4/Premier Sports/URC.tv
Leinster v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5pm Irish/6pm, RTÈ/Premier Sports/URC.tv
Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium Glasgow, 7.35pm Irish/8.35pm SA, Live on RTÈ/Premier Sports/URC.tv