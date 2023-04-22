Ultan Dillane warns La Rochelle will need to lift standards for Exeter

Top 14

Ultan Dillane fired a Champions Cup warning shot directly across his La Rochelle team-mates’ bows after their 26-13 bonus-point victory over Clermont in the Top 14 on Saturday.

Ronan O’Gara’s side scored three unanswered tries to lead 19-0 at halftime in the opening match of the 23rd round of the season and seemed en route for a comfortable and convincing win.

But they allowed the visitors to drag the score back to 19-13 in the second period, before Dillyn Leyds ran in the game-deciding try three minutes from time, and extend their winning streak to eight matches.

A similar perforrmance would not be good enough against Exeter in Bordeaux next weekend, Dillane warned.

“It's good, we won,” Dillane, who replaced starting lock Thomas Lavault in the 54th minute, said. “But now it is over, we can see it wasn’t a great match. We were leading 19-0 at the break. Afterwards, we let them score, it's not good… do that next week, we're dead.”

Fullback Brice Dulin agreed with Dillane’s analysis. “We controlled the first half, then we slipped up a bit in the second. We could have controlled the game better. We were a bit rushed at times.

“It would be a lie to say nobody is thinking about next weekend’s semi-final, but we also needed points today.”

La Rochelle’s unconvincingly won 10-point advantage over third-place Stade Francais lasted a matter of hours, as the Parisians beat leaders Toulouse 19-10 in a dour ‘Classico’ match at Stade Jean Bouin, in front of the ground’s largest crowd - nearly 20,000 - since 2015.

Toulouse’s Ugo Mola, another coach with Champions Cup semi-final matters on his mind, named a scarcely recognisable side for the late-season trip to the capital, featuring eight changes from the side that beat Lyon last weekend.

But he left with added selection concerns for the trip to Dublin to face Leinster, after Melvyn Jaminet was taken off the pitch on a stretcher - early indications are that he has a severely sprained ankle - and Josh Brennan did not return after going off for an early HIA.

Josaia Raisuqe came on to score his third try in two matches, as Castres beat Toulon 31-18 - their fourth win in a row under new manager Jeremy Davidson - to climb to ninth in the table and all-but guarantee Top 14 rugby at Stade Pierre Fabre next season.

Bayonne’s veteran fly-half Camille Lopez notched a full-house as he scored a try, kicked three-penalties and as many conversions, and landed a 77th-minute drop goal to help the Basque side to a 33-30 win over Montpellier.

Another experienced 10, Argentina’s Nicolas Sanchez, was the hero for bottom-of-their-table Brive. He nailed five penalties and a conversion as they kept the fires of their faint survival hopes flickering with a 22-17 win over 12th-placed Pau.

Finn Russell’s 100th outing for Racing 92 ended in defeat as Perpignan, in the relegation play-off place, took advantage of Pau’s slip on the road, winning 30-21 at a febrile Stade Aime Giral to close the gap to 12th, and safety, to just three points.

Both sides were reduced to 14 players for nearly an hour after Genesis Lemalu - on his 150th outing for Perpignan - and Anton Bresler were red-carded for dangerous tackles in the 23rd minute.

Play-off places are on the line on Sunday night, as Bordeaux look for their 12th home win in a row over Lyon at Stade Chaban Delmas.