Mauling by Bulls puts paid to Leinster's unbeaten season

URC: Bulls 62 Leinster 7

Leinster were denied an unbeaten URC season and their youngsters handed the harshest of lessons as the Bulls battered and bashed, and sliced and diced them on their way to a record 62-7 victory at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Bulls, with a playoff place on the line and eager to re-establish the aura they had last season when they made the United Rugby Championship final, were as clinical and dominant as they have been the entire season. They scored nine tries to one with fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse, wing Canan Moodie and hooker Johan Grobbelaar all dotting down twice.

Leinster’s up-and-coming stars came to the Loftus citadel having snatched a remarkable victory at the death down the road at Ellis Park against the Lions the week before. Victory on Saturday would have given them a repeat of their 2020/21 Pro14 heroics when they went through the league phase unbeaten and claimed their fourth successive title.

Instead they were left with their biggest ever margin of defeat in the URC or its predecessors.

But the Bulls seized control of the match early on and never relinquished their grip. Their pack was well-stocked with powerful ball-carriers, their set-piece functioned admirably and that allowed the dazzling runners in their back division to run riot.

Leinster initially defended stoutly and made the Bulls work hard for their points. The home side’s opening try only came in the 14th minute after the silky running of exciting new Springbok Moodie finally cracked open the solid defensive line, leading to lock and captain Ruan Nortje scoring.

The magical, slippery Arendse scored the second try in the 25th minute, and then the relentless onslaught began to tell on Leinster. They became surprisingly pedestrian given that playing at a high tempo is their most famous attribute and has been a feature of their ascension to the top of the URC log.

Nevertheless they were still in the contest and looked set to cut the deficit when they were hard on attack inside the opposition 22 in the 33rd minute, but Bulls’ eighthman Elrigh Louw drew a bead on a pass out wide from scrumhalf Nick McCarthy, snaffled the intercept and raced clear before kicking ahead. Fullback Chris Cosgrave got back to cover the kick but couldn’t control the ball, which popped back on the Bulls side. Moodie then put in a precise grubber for Arendse to score. What should have been a 7-17 scoreline shortly before halftime had suddenly become 24-0 and worse was to follow after the hooter.

Leinster were really sweating in the scrums and a penalty at that set-piece allowed the Bulls another great attacking platform and the first Grobbelaar try.

Down 31-0 at the break, Leinster desperately needed to cease bleeding points in the second half. But the home side were in no mood to ease off and they began the third quarter with one of the tries of the season. Sublime handling and interplay between the forwards, Nortje and loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp featuring prominently, was followed by a scything run and offload by scrumhalf Embrose Papier, for Grobbelaar to score his second try.

The Bulls scored four more times before the hour mark, before they finally closed up shop.

Leinster did at least get on the scoreboard, replacement prop Michael Milne charging upfield twice before crashing over for the try on his third carry.

It was a chastening afternoon for Leinster and their reserve strength. But, knowing the club and how they have rebounded from adversity before, they will take on board the lessons and be stronger for it.

Back on the green fields of the RDS Arena in Dublin for the URC playoffs and with their stars back in harness, they will want to shrug off Saturday’s mauling as quickly as possible and regain their hold on the competition.

BULLS: 15-K-L Arendse, 14-C Moodie, 13-S Gans, 12-H Vorster, 11-D Kriel, 10-J Goosen (C Smith 68th), 9-E Papier (K Johannes 50th), 1- G Steenkamp (S Matanzima 62nd), 2 J Grobbelaar (B du Plessis 55th), 3 M Smith (F Klopper 62nd), 4 R Vermaak, 5 R Nortje (J Swanepoel 62nd), 6 M van Staden (20-W Steenkamp 18th-27TH), 7 C Brink, 8-E Louw.

LEINSTER: 15-C Cosgrave (C Tector 44th), 14-T O’Brien (R Russell 41st), 13-L Turner, 12-B Brownlee (B Murphy 44th), 11-D Kearney, 10-S Prendergast, 9-N McCarthy, 1-E Byrne (M Milne 47th), 2-T McElroy (L Barron 56th), 3-T Clarkson (T Lasisi 50th-58th), 4-A Soroka, 5-B Deeny (C O’Tighearnhaigh 65th), 6-J Culhane, 7-W Connors (L Molony 65th), 8-M Deegan.