Munster have a point to prove against Sharks

A game that could amount to little, or a game that could mean a lot. Depends on which team you have in mind, and on a few results elsewhere as the URC regular season comes to a close with fixtures spread across Friday night, Saturday and five host countries.

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast claimed that they hadn’t been using many calculators earlier in the week. The simple version is that a single match point solidifies a place in fifth spot and removes any sliver of doubt about qualifying for the Champions Cup.

For the latter not to happen would require Munster to come up empty-handed on Saturday, a win for an understrength Connacht in Glasgow, five points for the Bulls against Leinster and one of Scarlets or Benetton to win the Challenge Cup.

Not impossible, then, but airborne pigs do come to mind.

Whatever about slipping down the table ahead of the playoffs, they can’t climb any higher. If they claimed five points here and Glasgow didn’t earn any they would both sit on 58 but the Scots, with more games won, would still trump Munster’s better points difference.

The visitors drop anchor in King’s Park with wind in their sails after a crucial and unexpected defeat of the Stormers last week. That basically salvaged their season and salved some of the pain from those recent performances against, and losses to, Glasgow and the Sharks.

“Obviously we were coming off two disappointing results from the previous weeks, and poor performances to be honest,” said Prendergast. “We were very frank about that but we showed up on the weekend and that started with our physicality.

“The forwards gave us everything they could and that led to the win. There were lots of good aspects to our game and little bits that we would like to improve, like every team every week, but the overall performance that led to the result was very pleasing.”

Munster are without RG Snyman who suffered a head injury in the victory seven days ago so Fineen Wycherley comes in to the second row while Edwin Edogbo is in line for a first run since November, off the bench, after his own injury issues.

Graham Rowntree has named an unchanged back line and, with Ben Healy again listed among the reserves, it means that Joey Carbery will now return to Ireland having seen no game time on this mini-tour of South Africa.

Keith Earls will make his 200th appearance for the province if called on but the Sharks have their own landmark men with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and tighthead Thomas Du Toit (briefly of Munster) playing their last home games for the club.

The hosts are without lock Eben Etzebeth and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse but they can still field a glittering array of stars and they need them to perform even if their eight-place slot on the ladder, and the playoff place that comes with it, is safe.

The water in terms of Champions Cup qualification is murky and will remain that way because of the potential Challenge Cup complications but the Sharks have to win to have any hope of making the bigger of the ‘European’ tournaments next season.

And to avoid meeting Leinster in Dublin in the last eight of the URC.

The backdrop to all this is the meeting of these two at the same venue less than a month ago when a 50-35 scoreline for the Sharks did little justice to their superiority on the day but Munster have insisted that lessons have been learned.

Some were on show last week and, while familiarity can often breed contempt and stifle innovation when sides meet twice in such close proximity, Prendergast’s view is that the Champions Cup encounter won’t have too much bearing here.

“In terms of knowing them, we know what they are going to bring and we know the areas they are going to go after,” he said.

Cell C Sharks: B Chamberlain; W Kok, L Am, B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, G Williams; O Nche, B Mgonambi, T Du Toit; J Labuschagne, G Grobler; S Kolisi, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Referee: M Adamson (Sco).