Will Connors' return shows depth of talent available to Leinster and Ireland

Next to no-one was allowed into the Aviva Stadium in October of 2020 when Ireland beat Italy in a delayed Six Nations game. Among the few there was Inpho’s Dan Sheridan who snapped the home team’s four happy rookies on the pitch after they made their Test debuts.

On the left stood Will Connors, bookending the other side was Ed Byrne. Between them stood Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park, both of whom have since gone on to stitch themselves into the fabric of Andy Farrell’s starting XV.

Byrne has managed half-a-dozen caps in all to date. Connors is just one short of double digits after a first run for his country that produced an astonishing man-of-the-match performance borne of key tackles, a major breakdown threat and a try.

That he has only managed those nine appearances owes to a combinations of events and happenings: Covid halted his breakout season just as he made the senior squad and Josh van der Flier’s superman routines have since made openside a blindingly tough nut to crack.

Most of all though it has been injury that has held him back. How bad has it been? This is his sixth campaign as a pro with Leinster and he has managed no more than three games in four of those seasons. Too many of his setbacks have been ‘bad’ ones.

Sean O’Brien, Leinster’s acting head coach down in South Africa this week, touched on this when he hinted at Connors’ low numbers in terms of games with the club. His latest setback was a 16-week absence due to a bicep problem either side of the New Year.

“Will is a class act,” said Byrne. “It's great to see him back, building a few games in a row now. He deserves all the plaudits he gets because he's been unbelievable for us when he's fit. I don't think there's many people in the game that chop tackle like him so I'm glad he's on our team and not the opposition.”

Sam Prendergast and Chris Cosgrave took most of the plaudits after the win against the Lions last week but the flanker’s ability to fell big South Africans like mighty oaks chopped down at the roots was a major part of their gutsy victory.

The 27-year old was one of six Test internationals used to buttress what was a mostly green Leinster side last time out with Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan and Dave Kearney the others with top-level experience who were involved.

Leinster have been able to send what is closer to a third-string than a second all the way down there thanks to the unassailable lead they built up at the head of the table through the regular URC season but the experience being gained there is a pay-off all in itself.

Byrne was among the party that made the same two-game trip this time last year, when Leinster managed a pair of losing bonus points, but there was a hunger this time to ‘prove a point’ and aim that bit higher over each 80 minutes.

Beating the Lions with a sensational comeback last week was a first step in the right direction and now this mostly inexperienced group of players and staff has the opportunity to confirm an unbeaten regular-season run when they face the Bulls.

“So, at the start of last week, Rhys spoke to the group around that, saying we got close last year and it’s not what we’re striving for: we’re here to win both games,” said Byrne. “But for the younger lads, it’s a huge opportunity and for everyone.

“They want to show they are able to step up and play at this level. We want to step up and show we can lead and make the most of these opportunities. Every game you go into you want to win and it’s no different down here.”