Exeter’s Jack Nowell fined £10,000 but avoids ban for tweet criticising referee

Wing free to play in Champions Cup semi-final on 30 April
Exeter’s Jack Nowell fined £10,000 but avoids ban for tweet criticising referee

AVAILABLE: Jack Nowell, who will be available for Exeter's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA Wire.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 11:53
PA

Jack Nowell will be available for Exeter’s Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle after escaping a ban for the misconduct charge arising from his criticism of a referee on social media.

Nowell was charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the Rugby Football Union and the game after his Chiefs teammate Olly Woodburn received a second yellow card in Sunday’s 62-19 Premiership defeat by Leicester.

Woodburn had dived on Chris Ashton on the floor and upon seeing referee Karl Dickson’s decision, Nowell said in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m actually in shock, like shock shocked. What the hell is happening? That’s one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen. EVER.”

The England wing accepted the charge at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday night and was issued a £10,000 fine, meaning he is free to take part in the European showdown with the champions La Rochelle in Bordeaux on 30 April. The hearing panel also directed him to undertake a refereeing course.

As revealed by the Guardian, England players will be given fresh social media guidance “in line with World Cup regulations” before the tournament in France and while defending Nowell before Wednesday’s hearing, his director of rugby, Rob Baxter, said he had reminded his players of the platform’s pitfalls.

“With Jack’s charge, it came through as I was getting ready for a players’ meeting,” he added. “I said: ‘Just be careful, you know you need to be really careful on these things.’ That is all you can really say.”

More in this section

Jack O'Donoghue, Gavin Coombes, Ben Healy and Peter O'Mahony 18/4/2023 Peter O'Mahony: I'm loving my rugby at the moment
Edinburgh v Section Paloise - EPCR Challenge Cup - DAM Health Stadium Scotland hooker Stuart McInally set to retire and pursue career as airline pilot
England v Italy - International Women's Match - Goldington Road England turn to Natasha Hunt at scrum-half for Six Nations clash with Ireland
<p>A LOT TO LEARN: Peter O'Mahony of Munster before the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Munster at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Carl Fourie/Sportsfile</p>

Victor Matfield: 'That is a lesson for us South Africans in how to use a squad as well.'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd