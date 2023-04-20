Peter O'Mahony: I'm loving my rugby at the moment

Peter O’Mahony sits down at the laptop after Munster’s training session in South Africa, takes a swig from his bottle of water and talks in that familiar, measured tone. It’s a manner that screams all business and there has been no shortage of that.

The flanker has already played 23 times this season for club and country. His ten appearances for Ireland are the most he has logged since the last World Cup year and the nine starts have only ever been bettered once in his 12 campaigns.

The only time he was selected to start more games for his country was back at the heights of Joe Schmidt’s successful stint, in 17/18, when the side beat South Africa and Argentina in November, claimed a Grand Slam and then a series win in Australia.

His 13 games with Munster – all of them starts – add up to as many as he managed all last season and with the prospect of at least two more to come. It is, in terms of quantity, the most he has put his shoulder to the red wheel in five seasons.

The quality has been even more obvious. Conor Murray and Keith Earls, two more of Munster and Ireland’s statesmen, have seen their roles reduced for different reasons in recent seasons. O’Mahony keeps on trucking, fit and firing on all cylinders.

“Physically, mentally very good, yeah. I'm loving rugby at the moment. It's hard not to off the back of the last few weeks, the enjoyment of it all. There were parts of it that were difficult, the transition (from Ireland duties) is sometimes difficult, but that's part of it and that's the part that I make sure that I can get as right as possible for me.

“Certainly, body-wise, I feel very good and mentally I'm in a good place, I'm enjoying my rugby and being at this end of the competition at this stage of the year, these are the games you want to be involved in and playing well in and that's what I'm looking forward to on Saturday.”

His part in Ireland’s success story stretched through to the Monday after the England game last month when he was among a crew who paid a call to the Ringrose residence in the midst of the Grand Slam celebrations.

Most of them were Leinster players who were due back in UCD two days later. O’Mahony was afforded that week off and it allowed him to spend some quality time at home after so long in camp before turning the page for the next chapter.

“You have to flick the page, flick the switch. That’s just what has to be done.”

Winning a Grand Slam didn’t change much for him when he reported back to the provincial setup. The same thoughts pervade: perform well, do what is expected of you, brush up on the lingo and the systems. Go again. And again.

His next game was the Heineken Champions Cup encounter against this weekend’s opponents when they shipped 50 points and only salvaged a barely digestible scoreline with a flurry of late but meaningless tries.

Their season could have easily folded at that point, with another week on the road in South Africa to contemplate and confidence at a low on the back of that loss and the equally concerning reversal that preceded it at home to Glasgow Warriors.

O’Mahony was never likely to be someone who saw it that way. He hadn’t been to the country since touring there with Munster five years ago but he was ready for the locals’ physicality and the travel and the heat and the altitude.

“These things are just factors that are there for both teams and you've got to get on with it. Certainly they're difficult but we're certainly not going to use them as a crutch to say 'we've lost a few points because it was hot'. I'm certainly not going to sit here and say that anyway.”

It was the performance last time against the Sharks as much as the result that cut to the core but Graham Rowntree signalled that the coaching staff had made note of key lessons after that experience at Kings Park and they put them to good use last week.

Needing a win to safeguard their place in the URC playoffs and next season’s Champions Cup, Munster showed guts and guile in surviving a worrisome middle stretch to come out with a two-point win on a ground notoriously hard to breach.

After all the turmoil, they found the perfect emotional pitch on the day.

“It’s part of the game. It’s probably the most difficult one, the emotional bit, and the balance of being really clear and calm, but bringing the edge. We certainly got that much-improved last weekend, definitely. Our accuracy was better, which allowed you to do that as well.

“The accuracy against the Sharks, certainly in the third quarter, was poor, and it was something that we needed to sort out. It certainly was very pleasing that we could be a bit more clinical with regard to our delivery of ball and that kind of thing.”