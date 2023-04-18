Craig Gilroy to leave Ulster at the end of the season

Ulster winger Craig Gilroy has announced on social media that he will leave the province at the end of the current campaign
FAMILIAR STYLE: Ulster's Craig Gilroy scores a try against Dragons. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 18:25
TJ Galvin

Ulster winger Craig Gilroy has announced on social media that he will leave the province at the end of the current campaign.

The Ireland international has made 211 appearances for Ulster, making his debut in 2010, leaving him sixth on the all-time appearance list.

He has dotted down 69 times for the province, leaving him second only to Andrew Trimble in the try scoring stakes.

The 31-year-old was capped ten times for Ireland between 2012 and 2017. He scored a hat-trick in his last appearance, the 2017 Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome.

In a statement released on social media, Gilroy also said he hopes to continue his career abroad:

"All good things must come to an end, and so this will be my last season with @officialulsterrugby.

"I have so much to be thankful for and will treasure the many amazing memories created at this club. As a young kid it was my dream to be a professional rugby player and to represent my home province. That dream became a reality not once but over 200 times.

"I have so many emotions looking back over the last 13 years, my whole adult life has been at Ulster and it's hard to put it into words. I feel an immense sense of pride, I feel sad that it's coming to an end, but so incredibly happy that it happened.

"The journey is hopefully not over just yet as I hope to finish this current season strong and thereafter to look to play my rugby abroad and experience another club and culture."

