Gordon D'Arcy: Johnny Sexton's absence offers Leinster a 'massive opportunity'

Gordon D’Arcy believes Johnny Sexton’s absence for the rest of the club season is both a concern and an opportunity for a club that will have to get by without the veteran out-half anyway as of next season.

The province is well set on both fronts as things stand with a home quarter-final berth secured in the URC and a Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse to follow on from this week when their third-string faces the Bulls in South Africa.

D’Arcy made the point that they were similarly set last season and won nothing but he sees a side in better nick now than then with the signing of Jason Jenkins, key players fresher and James Ryan playing at a level far beyond anything he managed 12 months ago.

“The one question that maybe has to be answered is can they win without Johnny Sexton,” he explained on a media call ahead of the BKT URC games this weekend. “And on one hand possibly that's a concern, on the other hand it's a massive opportunity.

"So Ross Byrne is now going to get the keys to the kingdom, isn't he? He's got a semi-final next week and will have a quarter-final the week after, to try to steer Leinster home without the shadow of Johnny Sexton being around.”

The former Leinster and Ireland centre also happens to believe that Sexton has the ideal temperament to coach the next generation of young players if he was of a mind to do so but the signs are that the latter will enter the commercial world later this year instead.

The question for Leinster at that point will be who stands where on the No 10 depth chart with Byrne, his brother Harry, Ciaran Frawley and Sam Prendergast all throwing elbows to get ahead of the pack in terms of game time.

Prendergast caught everyone’s eye with his man-of-the-match display on debut against the Lions last week and D’Arcy was no different. What he liked especially was the fact that the 20-year didn’t chase the game and didn’t overplay things.

“It was everything you would expect him to do as well as throwing a few silly passes and a few passes that you get away with at U20 level that you won't get away at senior level.

“So it was a really, really composed game from him and it reinforced that he is a talent, to be able to come in at that level and be able to direct the ship was really good.”

One of the men running the rule over all of them next term will be current South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber who will come on board as Stuart Lancaster’s replacement once the Boks are done at the World Cup.

Leinster have not confirmed what Nienaber’s exact role or title will be. Though renowned as a defensive expert, D’Arcy is adamant that this will not be the sum of his contribution when the former Munster assistant turns the key on his new house in Dublin.

“He adds an awful lot of value across an awful lot of areas in Leinster Rugby. Him coming in as defensive coach doesn't make sense to me, but what does make sense is him coming in as a senior coach or a head coach to bring all those players on.”