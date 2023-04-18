Gordon D'Arcy: Johnny Sexton would have a brilliant temperament for coaching

Gordon D’Arcy believes Johnny Sexton would be tailor-made to coach the next generation of rugby talent – if the veteran out-half was of a mind to do so.

And D’Arcy, who played alongside Sexton for Leinster and Ireland for so many years, believes the movers and shakers in Irish rugby would make sure to facilitate a position for the 37-year-old if he was to signal an interest in that route.

Sexton has distanced himself from talk of a possible coaching career more than once without fully closing that particularly door. He has already started working part-time as commercial manager for a company and he hangs up his boots after the World Cup later this year.

“Ireland is an interesting place because there are only four professional teams and a limited number of jobs,” said D’Arcy ahead of the weekend’s closing round of BKT URC regular season games. “There are obviously academies and all that and jobs will always be found for people.”

D’Arcy pointed to Paul O’Connell as an example. The former Munster and Ireland captain didn’t enjoy the coaching life on the club scene with Stade Francais in France but was eased back into the life with an assistant’s role with the Ireland U20s before joining Andy Farrell’s senior brains trust.

“For someone like Johnny, that rugby IQ that he has, if he has any interest in staying in the game I am sure they would find a way to keep him in the game because to let all that rugby knowledge just to go away…

“This is just me, I have no angle or anything on this, but he would have a brilliant temperament when he is finished playing to coach the next generation. Sean O’Brien is that type of player who is doing it at Leinster at the moment. He loves helping people and Johnny definitely has that characteristic as well and you need that as a coach.”

Whatever about Sexton down the line, Leinster will certainly be welcoming current Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber into their coaching executive after the World Cup in France in what is deemed to be something of a coup for the province.

D’Arcy paid little heed to the suggestion that Leinster were the only one of the four provinces who could have afforded to bring in a coach of that stature, preferring instead to concentrate on the qualities in the club itself that attracted a man of that calibre to make Dublin the next chapter in his journey.

“With Nienaber coming in, it is a really smart appointment. It is probably one that I didn’t understand at first, why the head coach of South Africa would want to come into Leinster, but now as it has settled it just seems like a really good appointment.

“It gets him coaching in Ireland, which is the top-ranked country in the world, and the Irish system is very good and very appealing for the outside looking in. People would want to have a look in and see what they can learn so, from Nienaber’s point of view, he is thinking that it would be very challenging.

“What he brings is a different perspective, a different way of playing rugby. The danger of having a confirmation bias in a coaching structure is always there where you have so many like-minded people.

“Nienaber brings an almost antagonistic viewpoint into the Leinster system. He has been in World Cup finals, he has been defensive coach, he will bring a different viewpoint and that will add an awful lot to the Leinster coaching ticket.”

D’Arcy was joined on a media round table to preview the weekend’s games by Springbok legend Victor Matfield and the 2007 World Cup winner echoed the sense that the Nienaber move to Leinster will be one that can only benefit both parties.

“I think it was Jake White who said that any coach is waiting to get fired at some stage. You have to manage your own career very well. Jacques has won a World Cup with South Africa and he has been very successful with Munster but, if there is one system where he can grow as a coach, I think it will be in the Leinster system.

“On the other side then you ask why would Leinster bring a South African into that environment, it’s what Gordon said. They dominated last year but didn’t win a trophy. Ireland has never won a World Cup. What do you need? Jacques understands how to win World Cups and big games and that is a mentality that can make Leinster more powerful.”