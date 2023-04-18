Munster confirm the signing of centre Sean O'Brien from Exeter

Munster have announced the signing of centre Sean O'Brien from Premiership side Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal ahead of next season
NEW SIGNING: Sean O'Brien in action for Exeter Chiefs. Pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 12:07
Cian Locke

Munster have announced the signing of centre Sean O'Brien from Premiership side Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal ahead of next season.

The former Connacht player has been with the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finalists for two seasons and has been enjoying his most consistent run in the team in recent weeks, starting their quarter-final win over the Stormers.

The 25-year-old Westmeath native played nine times for Connacht in the 2019/20 season before moving to England.

Munster needed to strengthen the centre position after the announcement that Malakai Fekitoa will be off to Benetton after one-season. Dan Goggin has been recently released and Chris Farrell has departed the province.

A statement on the Munster website read: "Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm the signing of centre Sean O’Brien on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.

"From Westmeath, the centre has been playing with the Premiership’s Exeter Chiefs for the past two seasons and most recently started in the club’s Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-final games.

"The 24-year-old has previously played for Connacht and lined out for the Ireland U20s in 2018 with current Munster players Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan."

