Munster have confirmed that South African World Cup winner RG Snyman will miss Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks in King's Park
RG Snyman ruled out of Munster's clash with the Sharks

BIG LOSS: RG Snyman claims a lineout for Munster. Pic: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 11:10
TJ Galvin

Munster have confirmed that South African World Cup winner RG Snyman will miss Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks in King's Park.

Snyman is following the return to play protocols after picking up a head injury against the Stormers last time out and is unavailable for this weekend's game.

Diarmuid Barron will return to full training this week after his neck injury settled well.

Dave Kilcoyne's availability will be determined later in the week as he increases his training load.

The Munster squad are continuing their preparations in Cape Town ahead of the final URC clash of the regular season. The team and management will travel to Durban on Wednesday ahead of the game.

The Munster squad are continuing their preparations in Cape Town ahead of Saturday’s URC Round 18 clash against Sharks in King’s Park.

John Hodnett did not travel with the squad to South Africa but has recovered from his calf strain and returned to training in Limerick.

Munster have a lengthy injury list with the following players undergoing treatment: Paddy Patterson (knee), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (neck), Liam Coombes (thigh), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee).

