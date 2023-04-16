Nine-try France demolish Scots in Six Nations rout

The hosts put 55 points on Scotland. 
Melissande Llorens of France is held back by Mairi McDonald of Scotland. Picture: INPHO/Manuel Blondeau

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 16:10
PA

France 55

Scotland 0 

France scored nine tries during a crushing 55-0 victory over Scotland to make it three successive wins in the Women's Six Nations.

After a well-contested first period, which saw France go into the break 17-0 up courtesy of Pauline Bourdon, Melissande Llorens and Emilie Boulard, the hosts ran riot in the second half thanks to two more tries from Boulard alongside efforts from Gaelle Hermet, Gabrielle Vernier, Romane Menager and Maelle Filopon.

The hosts thought they had scored the opening try just five minutes in when Charlotte Escudero crashed over but it was ruled out after Bourdon was adjudged to have supplied a forward pass in the build-up.

It did not take long for France to finally have their opener after a series of passes allowed Bourdon to race over the line but Jessy Tremouliere missed the kick.

Llorens helped to double the French lead before they scored a third try just before half-time in similar fashion to the first as France released Boulard to score.

The second-half French procession got underway six minutes after the interval when Boulard touched down for her second before Hermet collected a pass from Llorens to put them 29-0 up.

Two tries in two minutes from Vernier and Boulard, for her hat-trick, put France out of sight before tries from Menager and Filopon rounded off the scoring to condemn Scotland to their third straight loss while France leapfrog Wales and move to within a point of England.

