South Africa Head Coach to join Leinster after Rugby World Cup

Leinster Rugby confirm that South Africa Head Coach Jacques Nienaber will join the province after the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Nienaber will replace current Senior Coach Stuart Lancaster who is leaving Leinster at the end of this season to join Racing 92.

Nienaber has been Head Coach of South Africa since January 2020 taking over from Rassie Erasmus. He was Assistant Coach under Erasmus and was part of the coaching ticket when South Africa won the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 50-year-old took over from Erasmus after the World Cup and led South Africa to a series win over the British and Irish Lions and will lead his country to the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

Nienaber who is a qualified physiotherapist, has had spells with Western Province, the Stormers and was defence coach with Munster under Erasmus in 2016.

Nienaber is looking forward to a new challenge after the World Cup "The anticipation and excitement are building as we prepare to defend the Rugby World Cup title.

"It continues to be an amazing time with the Springboks and it's a privilege to be involved in my third World Cup after 2011 and 2019. Being in a World Cup year my focus will be back on defending the title back-to-back.

"It is always hard to leave an institution that have provided you with so much honour, joy and fulfilment but the only constant in life is change. At the end of the World Cup myself and my family will leave to Ireland to join up with Leinster Rugby.

"When the time is right, I will be looking forward to new and exciting challenges.

"The club is renowned as a quality and high performance environment and it's an honour to join up with Leinster and I look forward to contributing to that after the World Cup."

"We are delighted to confirm that Jacques Nienaber will be joining Leinster Rugby next season" says Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen. "Jacques is a world class coach with a winning track record at the very highest level of the game, and we’re all looking forward to learning from him over the coming seasons.

"With the addition of the South African teams to the BKT United Rugby Championship and the Heineken Champions Cup, Jacques’ in-depth knowledge and experience of working with the Springboks will be a great addition to the group.

"We are all really excited to welcome Jacques and his family to Leinster after the Rugby World Cup and I’m sure all Leinster fans will give him a warm welcome when he arrives."