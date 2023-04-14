Academy fly-half Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut

Leo Cullen has included academy fly-half Sam Prendergast in his starting XV for their BKT URC game against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (3pm Irish time).

Rhys Ruddock captains the side. Chris Cosgrove starts at full-back. Dave Kearney set to make his 150th league appearance on the wing with a welcome return for Tommy O'Brien who makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from his knee injury.