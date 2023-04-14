Academy fly-half Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut

Leo Cullen has included academy fly-half Sam Prendergast in his starting XV for their BKT URC game against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (3pm Irish time).
Rhys Ruddock captains the side. Chris Cosgrove starts at full-back. Dave Kearney set to make his 150th league appearance on the wing with a welcome return for Tommy O'Brien who makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from his knee injury.
Liam Turner and Ben Brownlee partner up in the centre. Ireland U20 fly-half Prendergast is partnered with Nick McCarty.
Georgia International Vakhtang Abdaladze makes his first start for Leinster and will pack down with Michael Milne and Lee Barron.
Brian Deeny and Jason Jenkins start in the second row with Ruddock, Will Connors and Max Deegan making up the back-row.
Five Academy players are included on the bench with Alex Soroka, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Charlie Tector and Rob Russell all looking to impress.
LEINSTER (against Emirates Lions): C Cosgrove, T O'Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney, S Prendergast*, N McCarthy, M Milne, L Barron, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, J Jenkins, R Ruddock (c), W Connors, M Deegan
Replacements: T McElroy, E Byrne, T Clarkson, A Soroka, J Culhane, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell