Carty, Bealham and Buckley return to Connacht's starting line-up

Captain Jack Carty returns to Connacht's starting line up for their BKT URC clash with Cardiff at The Sportsground.
STARTING TEAM: Captain Jack Carty returns to Connacht's starting XV. Pic:  ©INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 12:23
Fiona Halligan

Connacht welcome back six players from injury for their BKT URC clash against Cardiff at The Sportsground on Saturday (7.35pm).

Captain Jack Carty missed the last three games due to a hamstring issue. Grand Slam winner Finlay Bealham returns for this first game since his knee injury sustained in Round three of the Guinness Six Nations.

Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Josh Murphy and Diarmuid Kilgallen have overcome their respective injuries and come straight into the starting XV. 

The seventh change to the side which lost to Benetton sees Dylan Tierney-Martin comes into the front row and Eoin de Buitlèar is named in the replacements.

"There’s a great buzz around the place this week. We’re all very aware of the importance of tomorrow’s game, and we’re really focussed on ensuring we’re at our best from minute one to the final whistle" said Director of Rugby Andy Friend. 

"Having six men back from injury for this game is a huge boost for us, and it also means that we’ve had make a number of really difficult selection decisions and some quality players are missing out. As much as that’s a headache, its a brilliant place to be at this time of year.

"With a big home crowd expected and with their energy behind us, we'll be doing everything in our power to get us closer to that playoff spot".

CONNACHT (against Cardiff): T O'Halloran, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen, J Carty (c), C Blade, D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham, J Murphy, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler

Replacements: E de Buitlèar, P Dooley, D Robertson-McCoy, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, S Jennings

<p>RETURN: Keith Earls during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

