Alex Kendellen: Munster ‘know what it takes’ to win in South Africa

Once Shark-bitten, twice shy as the old saying doesn’t go. Nevertheless, Alex Kendellen believes Munster’s experience in losing to the aforementioned South African side a fortnight ago will stand to Graham Rowntree’s squad on their return to the country for the first of two crucial BKT URC clashes Saturday.

Munster will face the defending champions in Cape Town Saturday when they meet the Stormers at DHL Stadium knowing a first away victory against one of the former Super Rugby giants will go a long way to securing their place in not just next month’s play-offs but also qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

A return trip to Durban and the Kings Park stadium where their “European” exit was delivered a fortnight ago in a 50-35 humbling by the Sharks is another seven days on from Saturday evening's clash with the Stormers but the memories of that Champions Cup round of 16 loss still hurt a squad that has been brought back down to earth in recent weeks by back-to-back defeats that have derailed a surge towards the business end of the campaign built on four months of good form.

In Cape Town. back-rower Kendellen described Munster’s determination to make amends for that heavy Durban defeat over the final two rounds of the URC regular season and how he hopes the memories of that hot and humid day two Saturdays ago will benefit them on their return visit to South Africa.

“That will stand to us a lot I think,” Kendellen said. “We know exactly what it’s going to take. It takes everything to beat a South African side down here and we’re looking forward to it. We’re looking forward to putting those wrongs right that we faced against the Sharks.

“Look, it’s a South African side, we’re coming away from home. We knew they (the Sharks) were going to be physical and I think we matched that with them in the first half, just being three points down at half-time. I think it’s just sorting out that third quarter is where we went wrong and it’s up to us now as players to put it right this week.”

Correcting the mistakes around the breakdown and in defence that were made in that third quarter at Kings Park when the Sharks turned a 17-14 interval lead into a winning position at 41-17 with four tries in the 17 minutes after half-time have formed the basis of Munster’s training since their return from Durban and have been ongoing since they arrived in Cape Town three days ago.

Head coach Rowntree had immediately pinpointed the Sharks’ ability to counter-ruck effectively by flooding into the contact area in a second wave after Munster players had prematurely exited or simply not arrived in the first place and Kendellen said: “We looked at it in our review early on in the week and I think we’ve trained it well this week.

“We’ve worked very hard this week on getting that defensive picture in our phases defence. It’s all about holding our feet and trusting that pass so that’s what we’re going to try and do and we’re looking forward to do it.”

As for the concession of 18 tries in the last three games, the former Ireland Under-20 captain said: “I don’t think it’s something we can put our finger on precisely but it’s all about getting our detail right this week and showing what we showed previously in those games throughout the season.

“And it’s just about putting our best foot forward now come Saturday and really getting stuck into the Stormers from the start.”