McFarland names experienced Ulster side for Dragons clash 

Third in the URC standings heading into Friday's match, Ulster are already assured a top-four berth and, as a result, a home quarterfinal on the weekend of May 5/6.
GETTING THE NOD: John Cooney of Ulster kicks a conversion. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 12:03
Shane Donovan

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named his side for the visit of Welsh outfit Dragons to the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night. 

In the backs, John Cooney partners Billy Burns on the 9-10 axis, while Stuart McCloskey and James Hume make up the midfield partnership.

Mike Lowry is named at full-back, where he will be flanked by experienced campaigner Craig Gilroy and Jacob Stockdale.

Stockdale and the aforementioned Cooney both recently put pen to paper on new deals to keep them at the province into the future.

In the pack, Eric O'Sullivan and Tom O'Toole will be joined by Tom Stewart - scorer of a hattrick against the Bulls last time out - in the front row, while Alan O'Connor skippers the side from lock. 

He is partnered by Wallaby Sam Carter, while David McCann, Marcus Rea and Springbok Duane Vermeulen make up the back-row.

Ulster Skills Coach Craig Newby said: “The Dragons come here with nothing to lose, we have reviewed them and have looked at areas we need to tidy up on. 

"We play better when we are at home and we have to focus on winning these two games and our quarter-final.”

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, T O’Toole; A O’Connor - captain, S Carter; David McCann, M Rea, D Vermeulen. 

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Toomaga Allen, K Treadwell, N Timoney, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy. 

Dragons RFC: J Williams; R Dyer, J Rosser, M Clark, A Hewitt; Angus O’Brien, Rhodri Williams - captain; R Jones, E Dee, L Brown; B Carter, M Screech; G Nott, T Basham, A Wainwright. 

Replacements: B Coghlan, J Reynolds, L Fairbrother, S Lonsdale, G Young, L Jones, W Reed, A Owen.

