Rowntree sure Reds will learn from adversity

The air is fresher in Cape Town, the temperatures cooler than the last time Munster played in South Africa a fortnight ago and that is not the only difference Graham Rowntree has welcomed from a nightmare Champions Cup exit in Durban.

The Munster head coach is back on South African soil on a very different mission to the one which went awry at Kings Park and yesterday banished any perceptions that there will be a hangover from the 50-35 Round of 16 knockout defeat to the Sharks or indeed the last two and a half matches of mayhem that have threatened to undo all the progress made under his watch in the previous four months.

Munster play the Stormers at DHL Stadium on Saturday in their penultimate game of the regular BKT United Rugby Championship campaign and the stakes could not be higher thanks to a dramatic change in fortunes that can be traced back to the second half of the home league win over Scarlets in Cork on March 3.

Rowntree’s side had emerged from the Musgrave Park dressing room for that second period with their season in rude health, 35-17 ahead over the side from West Wales with a bonus point already secured on course for a routine victory that would move them closer to their objective of a place in the top four and a home URC quarter-final.

The victory, a fifth league win in a row was duly secured but in conceding five tries to the Scarlets after the break, the 49-42 result resulted in frayed nerves and, with hindsight, an ominous glimpse into the near future.

Their next game against Glasgow, the team directly above them in that fourth place, saw them ship a further four tries without reply and slump to a 28-0 half-time deficit at Thomond Park, while the 38-26 full-time score cemented the visitors’ grip on fourth and leaves Munster now needing points from their final two games, both in South Africa, with a return trip to the Sharks in Durban following on seven days after the Stormers fixture.

Speaking in Cape Town, Rowntree was keen to look forward rather than back and suggested there had been no need to galvanise his players in the wake of their humbling last time out.

“It’s an honest group. Of course we’ve drawn a line under it. We’ve spent a whole week looking at it, working things out, reviewing, working to get better. Then you’ve got to look forward because there is always another challenge around the corner and we’ve got a massive one on Saturday.

“So we’ve very much put it to bed and moved forward. That’s what you’ve got to do.”

It will not be the first time this season that the first-season head coach has had to drag his team out of a hole. Following promotion from forwards coach to succeed Johann van Graan last summer his reign got off to a horrible start with five defeats in the first seven rounds of the URC before his revamped training methods and a more expansive, adventurous game plan formulated in tandem with incoming attack coach Mike Prendergast began to bed in and the climb from 14th place in the 16-team league got underway.

That Munster now lie in fifth place with a foot in the play-off positions for next month’s knockout stages represents something of a success in that regard but these next two games will make or break that verdict and Rowntree could not have asked for a more testing scenario in which that must unfold. Yet he believes the experience gained from the challenges at the start of the campaign can only help and he seized on a phrase suggested to him yesterday that Munster’s campaign was in danger of “fizzling out” just as van Graan’s final one had done last year.

“You learn from adversity,” Rowntree said. “We’ve had some adversity for one reason or another this season and the group‘s tighter for it. This group want to achieve and a word was mentioned earlier about fizzling out, there’s no-one here going to fizzle out.

“We’re still striving to be as good as we can be and the lads have been honest. We’ve been honest about the last performances. What more can you do? Fix it, be honest, get on with it. Get on with the next game.”

Rowntree welcomed the return of Keith Earls from a calf injury which denied the 35-year-old wing the chance to move past his 98 Ireland cap-mark during Ireland’s run to the Grand Slam, though that did not stop the head coach, six days short of his 52nd birthday having a crack about Earls’s advancing years.

“He’s a thorough professional. I can’t speak highly enough about Keith Earls particularly as we’re the same age, I still don’t know how he keeps going at his age. He’s good for our leadership, he’s in our leadership group. He’s a very calm influence, knows the game inside out. It’s good to have him here.”

Earls’ experience, as well as that of captain Peter O’Mahony and Test centurion Conor Murray could be invaluable for the challenge facing their province over the next 10 days, as Rowntree acknowledged.

"It's another massive game. It may feel like a normal week but it is another massive game for the club. The more experience you have around you like that, guys who have been through a few fires, the calmness that they bring, the way they speak and how they make the other guys feel. So the more old heads that I can have around like that the better.”