We fight until the end' - Djougang leading from the front 

In a squad sprinkled with teenagers and short on international experience, Linda Djougang is more than ready to lead by example as Ireland’s Women prepare for another tough challenge this weekend in their ongoing development.

The Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations is proving to be a difficult classroom for Greg McWilliams’ callow squad and after heavy defeats to both Wales and France in the opening two rounds, a trip to Italy, the number five-ranked team in the world, in Parma this Saturday will be just as exacting for the players.

That head coach McWilliams and his assistants can lean on a strong leadership group including versatile prop Djougang is a blessing in trying times and scrum coach Denis Fogarty has praised their contribution in the management’s efforts to reinforce the message that Ireland are at the start of a long journey to catch up to the more established professional outfits in the Test arena.

26-year-old Djougang has as many Ireland caps as years and is second only to captain Nichola Fryday in that regard and the most experienced of the fully contracted players in the IRFU’s Women’s 15s Programme based at the High Performance Centre in Abbotstown and she outlined her view of what leadership means to her.

“It's leading by example, that's the big thing about my game, having that experience and also being able to look at the youngsters coming through and showing them game management, and things like that.

“Those experiences come on game day when they really need you to stand up and perform. The minute you lead by example, they know what it takes, they're able to do their job.

“We spoke about it, it's in our DNA that we don't give up until that last whistle. It's important this week that we have that mentality that no matter what comes our way, we just fight until the end.”

Djougang points to former captain Ciara Griffin as a guiding light for her in helping to develop the mentality.

“It was really important. Ciara Griffin really stood out for me, what she put out on the pitch, she was a player that really gave it everything on the pitch and led by example. It's so important for me, that's why I really look up to her.

“We all have fondness of that, that she'd die for the green jersey. It's having the eagerness to do that in every game, and it's something I've taken away from her, no matter what happens you play until the last whistle. Every opportunity you take, you don't know when you're going to put that green jersey on again.”

As for her capacity to lead, she added: “I think every single player, you take a small bit.

"To perform, it takes 15 players, or 32, every training you really stand up, you really have to put your feet down and it's how you earn the green jersey.

“We're all unique in our own way, we all bring different things on the pitch, and that's what the game is about, bringing those different aspects into one. As you play your game, everyone just has to buy into that, but for me it's about enjoying the green jersey and giving everything on the pitch.

“Not everybody gets the opportunity to represent their country, so it's really an honour. You look around the pitch, and even though we're not getting the results we want, it's been an honour to wear the green jersey.”

Djougang said she believed the current pain the squad is going through on the pitch is all part of the learning experience and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It's never easy to lose, it's never easy to take and that's where experience comes, to pick your head up and keep going. We love the victory, but we have to lose to get the victory.

“It's important as a path for those youngsters coming through to really see that it's a journey, and we're going to get there. We might not get there now, but we will get there.”