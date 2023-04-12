Connacht's Tiernan O’Halloran extends contract for the 2023-24 season

The province's longest serving player is set for his fifteenth campaign in the professional setup.
NEW DEAL: Connacht Rugby Squad Training, Sportsground, Galway 11/4/2023

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 15:27
Andrew Horgan

Connacht have announced that their longest serving player Tiernan O’Halloran has extended his contract for the 2023-24 season.

The full-back made his debut as an 18 year old in October 2009, and next season will become his fifteenth in the professional setup.

The Clifden native has made 218 provincial appearances, as well as six appearances for the Irish national team, and was a try scorer in the 2016 Pro 12 Grand Final.

“Tiernan has seen it all during his time with us so it’s great that we can count on that experience again next season," Head Coach Pete Wilkins told Connacht's media team.

"Some of his performances this year have been among his very best, and I’m sure he’ll continue to play a valuable role as we continue to grow and build as a squad.”

