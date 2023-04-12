Quinlan: Lack of international-quality front rowers a worry for Munster

Alan Quinlan admits he is fearful for Munster as they head to South Africa for the final two rounds of the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign with a play-off spot still hanging in the balance.

Graham Rowntree’s squad arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon for the first of two crucial games that will decide their final league standing ahead of next month’s quarter-finals.

Currently lying fifth in the table, a 38-26 home defeat to Glasgow Warriors last time out three weeks ago has likely cost them fourth place and a home draw for the last-eight knockout tie and their 50-35 Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 loss to the Sharks in Durban since then has added to the uncertainty surrounding Munster’s ability to go deep into the league knockout phase.

They face the defending-champion Stormers in Cape Town this Saturday evening and then face a return visit to Kings Park and the Sharks seven days later with just eight points separating them and Benetton in ninth place.

Speaking during a BKT URC media round table conference call on Tuesday alongside former Springbok Schalk Burger, former Munster and Ireland back-rower Quinlan’s concern is that his province’s season could further unravel over the next two weeks.

“Very fearful. I think what we saw from the South Africa A game in Cork in November, that was a little bit of a turning point and they went on a run of three months of really positive results. They only lost to Leinster, a very close game they probably should have won at Christmas, and twice to Toulouse, both games they could have won as well.

“The other games, winning away in Edinburgh, winning at Benetton, up in Belfast against Ulster, were really positive results and the way they played, the tries they scored, the attack has completely changed this year, so I think they made a lot strides forward.

“But when you come to the business end of the year and you’re going to have international players back and strong, fully loaded squads, I think Munster have been a bit short. They’re short on some experience and top quality and particularly in the forward pack and probably in the front row, physical international-quality front rows. It does tell and it does make a difference.

“But the problem from the Scarlets game (won 49-42), against Glasgow and the Sharks is that they’ve conceded 18 tries and you don’t have to be a mathematician or a rugby nerd to understand that if you concede 18 tries in three games you’re going to have problems, you’re going to struggle.”

Quinlan believes Munster made life difficult for themselves with their poor start to the URC campaign, managing just two wins in their first seven outings, forcing them to play catch up ever since and now sending them to South Africa with their season in the balance and desperately looking for a return to form.

“So I am fearful. I think they’ll be better and they’ll have a real go. Stating the obvious, their season is over Saturday week if they lose these two games and potentially they’re out of Europe for next year as well, so pretty damaging.

“I think the damage has been done for Munster at the start of the season, losing five of their first seven games and if you want to be making play-offs and getting comfortable and, again, stating the obvious, Leinster – they manage these blocks so well and they’ve a bigger squad but Munster never wanted to be in this situation that they had to go to South Africa (needing two wins) but it’s brilliant for the league. It makes all these games so exciting this weekend and hopefully they can produce a performance.

“I know they will attack and they will score tries and that’s been brilliant and Munster fans have been enthused by that this year but they’ve got to figure out a way to defend much better than they’ve been doing and protect the ball because they just gifted the Sharks some of those tries and against good sides you get really punished.

“So it’s going to take a mammoth task and a mammoth effort from Munster and I’m not sure it’s going to happen and I’m not sure they’re going to get that win on Saturday. They’ve got to start well because if they lose Saturday they’re rolling the dice for the last one against a Sharks side who are going to be desperate to get the two wins and secure Europe themselves and a play-off spot.

“I think they’ll come unstuck but who knows, it’s real backs to the wall stuff.”