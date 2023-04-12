Ireland women focused on week-to-week improvements

The opportunities to look back are frequent for Ireland’s Women in the midst of a difficult Tik Tok Six Nations campaign but for both players and management, the only option is forward-facing as they prepare for this Saturday’s round-three trip to Italy.

Whether it is the return to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, scene of the Irish team’s disastrous World Cup qualifying defeats to both Spain and Scotland in September 2021, or the two heavy championship losses of the last four weeks that leave Greg McWilliams’ squad scrambling to avoid a wooden spoon, the whys and wherefores of past setbacks have had to make way for the next step in the current team’s development as Ireland continue their bid to start catching up to the game’s frontrunners.

It is the failure to qualify from that mini-tournament in Parma for last summer’s World Cup that pre-empted the serious reappraisal of the IRFU’s levels of support for the women’s game and ultimately has brought them to this point, with a new head coach in McWilliams and an inexperienced side currently coming up short against rivals further along the professional path than the women in green who signed their first contracts with the governing body last autumn.

Yet there is nothing but positivity within the Irish camp and Tuesday’s media conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, west Dublin, produced two convincing cases for looking ahead rather than in the rear-view mirror.

Hooker Neve Jones was an unused replacement for the agonising 20-18 play-off defeat to the Scots on her last visit to the Lanfranchi while scrum coach Denis Fogarty has been part of the incoming McWilliams’ new coaching ticket charged with dragging the national side into a new era. Both are determined to forge ahead in their quest for improvement and a return to respectability.

While Parma maybe a skeleton in Ireland’s closet for more experienced members of the squad like Jones, the hooker also recognises the possibilities this return visit represents.

“I think a lot of us are aware of it. The players who were involved in that squad when we went there the last time are aware of it, but there’s lots of fantastic players who are coming through and who haven’t been there.

“So, for us, it’s an exciting time. We’re going to play Italy at home and that’s something really special. We’re not really looking at what happened in the past, it’s all about the future and the onward journey that we’ve got.

“I think people who were involved there have put that behind them and we’re thriving and ready to go.”

Fogarty has been impressed by the current squad’s buy-in to the bigger picture for the national team, that they are at the start of the onward journey cited by Jones and eager to contribute, even if there are difficult days along the way, such as in the first two rounds, a 31-5 loss in Wales and the 53-3 hammering at the hands of the French at Musgrave Park a fortnight ago.

“I think they know that and they realise that,” Fogarty said of the Ireland players. “It can be hard at times for them but we’ve the leaders within the squad that drive that as well. They make sure that everyone is aware of where we’re at and what we need to continually do to keep getting better.

“There’s some really young girls coming through as well which is important and to have those leaders bringing those girls through and getting them up to speed of where we need to get better. And we’ve seen improvements week on week, especially with the younger group, so it’s really been good.”

The noises outside the camp may be overwhelmingly negative as Ireland turn towards the Italians but Fogarty has been impressed by the players’ positivity to stick to the long-term plan.

“They know where we’re at. We’ve looked at Italy and we’ve seen improvements (in Ireland’s performances) and they get energy from that.

“We’ve reflected over the last two games and Monday was implementing slight changes that we can improve certain aspects of our game and then adding layers onto our set-piece in terms of scrum and maul is just another positive.

“So we’re focused on what we need to do and that’s the most important thing, that we can go back to our journey and that’s what we need to do, continuously improve, week-in, week-out along this journey.”