Ireland women 'energised' ahead of return to Six Nations action

Ireland will return to the Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations fray this Saturday re-energised and refreshed to face Italy, with two heavy defeats in the opening rounds put firmly behind them.

That is the view of assistant coach Denis Fogarty who on Tuesday spoke of the players’ resilience and their ability to see the bigger picture that a young and relatively inexperienced team is only at the start of its journey to catch up with the championship’s big guns.

Nichola Fryday’s team travel to Parma this weekend searching for their opening victory of 2023 following a 35-3 opening-round defeat in Wales and a 53-3 hammering at home to France in Cork a fortnight ago.

Scrum coach Fogarty believes the two-week Easter break ahead of Saturday’s round three clash was much-needed given the mental and physical toll of those setbacks and ahead of meeting the world number five-ranked side on their home turf at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

“It’s been massively beneficial to be honest,” Fogarty said. “It’s given us time to regroup and obviously the players as well after a tough two games. So mentally as well as from a players and coaches’ point of view to reflect over those last two games and have a look at those areas where we can improve on going into this week.

“So it has been massively important and you can see the energy that they’re bringing already from the start of this week which is really positive.

“Certainly it’s not easy losing, especially to big scores but I think they understand where we’re at as a group and as a coaching group in terms of, you know, France are third in the world and we’re a young side, a relatively new side building.

“So in terms of mentally, yeah, it was tough on them but I think having the week off to regroup again and they understand where we’re at. That’s the big thing going forward, is that we all know where we’re at, especially the players do.

“They’ve really come in this week full of energy and knowing the journey, and where we are on this journey. That’s been really positive and I think they’re ready to go now for Italy.”

Former Munster hooker Fogarty added that he had felt energised by the squad on the training pitch this week.

“They really are great to be around, even from my own point of view, I get energised working with them. There’s no doubt they’re hurting but to show that resilience they have, to come in all ready to go and full of energy and ready to get something out of this Italian game, there’s no doubt about it they’re a special group and there are some really good leaders in it.

“They’ve definitely come in really fresh and really eager to attack this week and attack the weekend against Italy. So it’s been good.”