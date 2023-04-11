Keith Earls returns from injury to join Munster's 31-man squad in South Africa

Munster have officially named their 31-man squad that departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of their two final URC rounds of the regular season.

The province will line out against Stormers in Cape Town and Sharks in Durban over the next two weekends and their players and management arrived in Cape Town this Tuesday afternoon with preparations continuing ahead of Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local).