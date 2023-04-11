Keith Earls returns from injury to join Munster's 31-man squad in South Africa

Munster have officially named their 31-man squad that departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of their two final URC rounds of the regular season.
The province will line out against Stormers in Cape Town and Sharks in Durban over the next two weekends and their players and management arrived in Cape Town this Tuesday afternoon with preparations continuing ahead of Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local).
The player group is made up of 18 forwards and 13 backs, with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named at 12pm on Friday.
There is good news on the injury front as Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, and academy players Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo and Jack Oliver have been included in the travelling group after overcoming respective knocks.
Following the Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Sharks and the most recent trip to Durban, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, and Paddy Patterson have been ruled out while hooker Danny Sheahan, who was involved for the Ireland U19s in France on Saturday and recently enjoyed Six Nations Grand Slam success with the Ireland U20s, has been included.
The national talent squad player just turned 19 and is playing his club rugby with UCC this season.
Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.
Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Oliver, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley