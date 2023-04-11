Keith Earls returns from injury to join Munster's 31-man squad in South Africa

The province have officially named their travelling party that departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of their two final URC rounds of the regular season.
Keith Earls returns from injury to join Munster's 31-man squad in South Africa

BACK IN THE MIX: Keith Earls during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 12:57
Andrew Horgan

Munster have officially named their 31-man squad that departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of their two final URC rounds of the regular season.

The province will line out against Stormers in Cape Town and Sharks in Durban over the next two weekends and their players and management arrived in Cape Town this Tuesday afternoon with preparations continuing ahead of Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local).

The player group is made up of 18 forwards and 13 backs, with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named at 12pm on Friday.

There is good news on the injury front as Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, and academy players Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo and Jack Oliver have been included in the travelling group after overcoming respective knocks.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 01: RG Snyman of Munster Rugby during the Heineken Champions Cup, round of 16 match between Cell C Sharks and Munster Rugby at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on April 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 01: RG Snyman of Munster Rugby during the Heineken Champions Cup, round of 16 match between Cell C Sharks and Munster Rugby at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on April 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Following the Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Sharks and the most recent trip to Durban, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, and Paddy Patterson have been ruled out while hooker Danny Sheahan, who was involved for the Ireland U19s in France on Saturday and recently enjoyed Six Nations Grand Slam success with the Ireland U20s, has been included.

The national talent squad player just turned 19 and is playing his club rugby with UCC this season.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Oliver, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley

More in this section

Jack Carty 14/1/2023 Injury boosts for Connacht ahead of Cardiff showdown
Leinster v Leicester Tigers - Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final It takes more than Leinster's financial advantage to succeed
Wales Training - Vale Resort - Tuesday January 31st Wales prop Dillon Lewis to join Harlequins next season
<p>Garry Ringrose: If you were selecting a British &amp; Irish Lions Test team this summer, he would be one of the first names on the team sheet.</p>

Rob Kitson: English rugby needs to get real. What you pay does not always define how well you play.

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd