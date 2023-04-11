James Ryan extends contract with IRFU until 2025

Ireland's James Ryan has signed a two year contract extension with the IRFU until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ryan is a central figure in the Irish squad and made his debut against the USA in New Jersey in 2017 at the age of 20. He has 53 caps for Ireland and captained the side on seven occasions.

Ryan has played a central role for Ireland in the 2018 and 2023 Grand Slam successes as well as securing the Triple Crown in 2022. He started all three Tests against New Zealand in July helping Ireland secure their first Series win in Aotearoa. Ryan also played in all four of Ireland's matches in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

For Leinster, Ryan has won a Heineken Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO/URC titles in 2018,2019,2020 and 2021. He has made 71 appearances to date for Leinster and scored four tries.

"James has established himself as a world class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national side and his province" said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.

"He has achieved a lot already in his career but at just 26 years of age he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come"

James Ryan is excited to pen a contract extension "The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reason why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads.

"I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family."