Sexton: Lancaster has improved my man management skills

LEINSTER skipper Johnny Sexton has spoken of how coach Stuart Lancaster has helped make him a better man manager by getting Sexton to see his behaviour through other players' eyes - especially younger team-mates.

“You forget the age difference at times,” Sexton says. “I was chatting to Jamie Osborne on the way to training one day, asking him about his family. He tells me has a younger brother aged five — and I’m thinking, ‘Holy shit! I’ve a son aged seven.’

"Jamie was born in 2001 so he’s probably grown up watching me play for Leinster. Stuart got me to try and realise what it would feel for him to get bollocked by me. You realise to get the best out of him, you have to think of what he’s looking at," he told The Sunday Times.

“It’s just an awareness thing. Even this year, I let myself down in the Sharks game, getting in the ref’s face. When I came home, Laura was like, ‘I thought you’d learnt?’ I didn’t even know what she was talking about.”

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, there have been some really tough lessons but they will stand to me, for the rest of my working life — for the rest of my life, full stop.

"I was getting better at relationship-building the older I got but then, to have to take the full leap has been good for me. Because it’s not fake. It’s been in there somewhere. It’s more letting it come out.”

Sexton also said he doubted he would be given the Irish captaincy by Andy Farrell after picking up a bad knee injury.

"I thought Faz [Farrell] wouldn’t want any fitness doubts about his captain. I thought he’d go for someone younger, like James [Ryan] or Garry [Ringrose] so it was a big vote of confidence for him to say, ‘I think we can get you to the next World Cup.’ He said we’d take it year by year, never guaranteeing me anything, but then when he did make me captain, he makes you feel like it’s your team?

"You’ve got a big responsibility to drive it and he challenges you and he tweaks you. He’ll tell you if you’re going too far one way or not doing enough."

He added that, on reflection, he wished he'd stayed a one-club man and not gone to Racing 92.