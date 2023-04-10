La Rochelle into third successive semi-final

La Rochelle’s no-prisoners 24-10 bludgeoning of Saracens in Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter-final was a response to their struggles against Gloucester a week earlier, captain Gregory Alldritt said.

Alldritt said the champions had their “hearts set on showing everyone what we’re capable of”, after they had muscled their way into a third straight Champions Cup semi-final. They will face a third Premiership side in as many matches, Exeter, at Bordeaux’s Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, April 30 as they look to make it three finals in a row.

“When you have a day like today, with the sunshine and a crowd that’s on fire, it's incredible,” Alldritt told France 2 immediately after the final whistle. “Last week we were in trouble … we came up against a Gloucester team who played a perfect game.”

Two-try Tawera Kerr-Barlow echoed his captain’s sentiment. “After our performance against Gloucester, we’re pleased [with the result],” he said. “I don't know if we were favourites, but we knew that we had to raise our game. Not everything was perfect, but it was better.

“Beating the Saracens, a side we’ve never played before, is another step forward for us. We're going to enjoy the win tonight, we're going to celebrate, but we know we're going to have to step it up another notch."

Ronan O’Gara’s side had to come from behind to beat the Cherry-and-Whites 29-26 in the round-of-16, courtesy of Teddy Thomas’s 78th-minute try, and claim a quarter-final against three-time winners Saracens.

WHEELS COMING OFF: Saracens' Owen Farrell leaves the pitch after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

But, eight days after the Rochelais’ escape to victory, the same venue became the physical definition of hell on Earth for a Premiership side. Saracens shipped 18 penalties, lost more than a dozen rucks, and had several mauls halted in their tracks by a decidedly weighty and determinedly powerful French side - aided, undeniably, by more-than one favourable call from referee Andrew Brace.

Forwards coach Romain Carmignani said. “We had to attack this match hard, that's what we told ourselves this week,” he said. “The boys responded perfectly to what we asked of them. We knew Sarries were going to be dangerous with the ball, so we focused on our defence.”

And he praised player of the match Levani Botia for his game-winning hour on the pitch that earned him a standing ovation from the 16,000-strong crowd as he walked off. “We know the sort of player Leps is, he's a monster. He is made for this sport. He loves to carry the ball and he is very aggressive on the ground.

“The semi-final will be a great game of rugby in Bordeaux. The players will perhaps have their bearings already, having played there not long ago. But this competition is not done yet - we have to go out and get it.”

Twenty-four hours earlier, five-time Champions Cup-winners Toulouse's seven-try 54-20 demolition of Sharks at Stade Ernest Wallon set up a mouthwatering semi-final against four-time champions Leinster at the Aviva on April 29.

Captain Antoine Dupont believes the Top 14 side should have put the game out of the visitors' reach earlier. “We had opportunities in the first half that we didn't put away,” he said. “If we had scored them, we could have gone in 15 or 16 points ahead and the game would not have been the same.

“But that’s why we weren't worried - we felt we were sufficiently on top offensively and defensively, that we were able to create chances.”