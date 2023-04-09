Saracens need men-in-black magic to upset champions La Rochelle

Saracens have had some spectacular away days in Europe over the years. At this same quarter-final stage three years ago, before the salary cap saga interrupted them, they memorably took down Leinster in Dublin and their first Champions Cup title success was sealed in France in 2016 when seven Owen Farrell penalties in a rain-drenched contest took them past Racing 92 in Lyon.

So much for the consoling crutch of history. Life grows steadily harder for England’s representatives with every extra euro that flows into the coffers of France’s leading clubs and Sunday’s eagerly awaited meeting with the reigning European champions, La Rochelle, will demonstrate precisely where the balance of power between the Premiership and the Top 14 lies. Let’s just say a Saracens win would rank right up there alongside the greatest knockout victories in their trophy-hoisting heyday.

Admittedly, a valiant Gloucester side came within a whisker of silencing the Stade Marcel-Deflandre last Saturday, but anyone who envisages La Rochelle being similarly lacking in turbo thrust for a second successive week does not know their head coach, Ronan O’Gara, very well. If an intense home response is not forthcoming on the Atlantic coast, the competitive O’Gara will be seriously disappointed.

It makes for a simple-enough scenario: can the remaining members of the all-conquering Saracens squad that grasped three European titles in four years summon up that old men-in-black magic and sprinkle some of it over their less seasoned teammates?

Last year, in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, confronted with a similar assignment in Toulon they were blasted aside 25-16. It was less a case of Sarries’ key men having faded than their strength in depth not being quite what it once was.

They only have to glance up and study the opposition forwards to have that point instantly reinforced. The last time Saracens were champions of Europe they had the giant Australian Will Skelton in their second row and it does not feel a complete coincidence that the Wallaby lock has also been at the heart of the La Rochelle pack that has appeared in the past two Champions Cup finals.

LEADER: Saracens' Maro Itoje after the Gallagher Premiership match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Add in the giant Uini Atonio, the France No 8 Grégory Alldritt and the steel-limbed Levani Botia and there is no question Saracens will have to withstand a stern physical test. Nor does it help that the rangy Andy Christie has now joined Theo McFarland on the injury list, depriving the visitors of another versatile back-row talent. The Vunipola brothers, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl cannot do it all on their own, but at least three of that quintet will have to be at their absolute best.

When it comes to motivation, though, Sarries rarely need their levels topping up. Win, by whatever means available, and they can start planning for a semi-final on English soil this month against Exeter, whom they would fancy beating if push comes to shove.

Some of their senior players, not least Alex Goode, are also keenly aware there are not endless more days like this ahead of them. The full-back has featured in every big European knockout game the club have played and knows better than anyone what it takes to nail down huge away wins under the most screeching pressure.

“There aren’t going to be too many more for me and you appreciate it more,” he says. “I think of the 2017 semi-final against Munster at the Aviva and they came at us with everything. There were 50,000 Munster fans and about five Sarries fans and we had to really weather the storm. We were on our line battling and then we hit them.” It may require something similar this time, particularly if Jonathan Danty cranks up the percussive volume in midfield and O’Gara’s tactical acumen prevents Saracens from playing to their usual set-piece and territorial strengths.

“You only have to look at how tactically good they were in last year’s final,” says Goode. “We have never played at La Rochelle and being the underdogs is not something we have had too much of in the last six or seven years. You can see they’re very well coached as well.

“We know this is a huge challenge. If you’re constantly competing against teams with larger budgets it’s tough. There are also going to be points in the game when they have a purple patch. We have got to ride that storm and come back with a counterpunch. We’re under no illusions about the size of the task but we feel we can be up to the test. We have got belief in our group. There are a lot of players who have been to the top and won it.”

Even by the elevated standards of Sarries’ illustrious past, though, victory would be a major achievement.

Guardian