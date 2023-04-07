Van Poortvliet ‘excited with difficult challenge’

There’s three ways of parsing the soundbites from Leicester this week. The first is probably the wisest: ignore them. If that doesn’t work then you could view them as the utterings of a team that has mentally given in already, or one that is just approaching this as a nothing-to-lose hope across the Irish Sea.

Interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth has lauded Leinster as the “envy” of the world game. His players have sought to kill their hosts with kindnesses. Whatever their approach, they won’t be carrying the burden of expectation on their shoulders.

“Obviously, it’s an incredibly difficult challenge, the quality of side that they are,” said scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet. “But for us we are incredibly excited. We get a chance to go to an incredible stadium on a Friday night in a European quarter-final to have a free shot.” Swing from the hip? Not quite. It’s hard to see Leicester, of all teams, flinging the ball about. The Barbarians they are not, but they do have plenty of talent sprinkled through their ranks and they have righted themselves after too many seasons in the doldrums.

They come here this evening as English champions but van Poortvliet may be the personification of a team that shows promise and, at the same time, still needs to kick on again to match the best this competition has to offer.

From Norfolk farming stock - the Dutch name comes from a great grandfather who moved over before the First World War – he has 62 appearances with the Tigers to his name and just nine England caps. He’s still only planting the seeds of his career.

He admits that himself.

The Six Nations just gone made for a steep learning curve and he mixed some good with some bad and a bit of so-so in the course of a tournament where they lost three times and one of which was that humbling at home by France.

His national teammate Alex Dombrandt admitted this week that the criticism he incurred during and after the Championship has prompted him to come off social media and van Poortvliet admits that it isn’t easy dealing with this side of the circus.

“I've probably had a broad scale of experiences in a short time so I think I've been, in a weird way, lucky to experience a lot of different scenarios so early so we can look at how we can deal with things better or approach them differently.” All of which brings us neatly to this quarter-final.

It’s three weeks since he was featuring at the Aviva Stadium with England and, if the result wasn’t what they wanted, then the manner in which they frustrated and discommoded a rampant Ireland team for so long that day was a success of sorts.

He was one of four Tigers on duty then so it’s natural that the neutral should see a similarity between what happened then and what might transpire tonight given the Leinster/Ireland crossover and Steve Borthwick’s hand in both of the visiting camps this season.

“Yeah, I think there's certain aspects that are very similar with the high numbers that also play for Leinster,” said van Poortvliet, “so you pick up on their traits, how they link up in a game and how they play with each other.

“What will be different is maybe how we go about trying to beat them and then how I'm now with a new group that will play slightly differently and that has got different players. So there's probably more new than there is similar.”