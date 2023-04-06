Connacht and Ulster announce  contract extensions

Connacht and Ulster have had a busy day with the announcement of contract extensions for three players in each province.

Shayne Bolton, Colm Reilly and Dominic Robertson-McCoy have extended their stay out West.

South African born Bolton is Irish qualified through his grandmother has signed an extension for the 2023/24 season. He has made five appearances since joining the side in 2021 with injuries taking its toll on his game time. Bolton can play either centre or win.

Galway native Colm Reilly has signed a two year deal. The scrum-half made his debut against Edinburgh away in October 2020 and has gone on to make 17 appearances for side. He was also a member of the 2019 U20 Gran Slam winning Ireland team.

Robertson-McCoy arrived in Connacht in 2016 from New Zealand and the tighthead is also Irish qualified. He has made 77 appearances for Connacht and is one of the longest serving props in the squad. He has penned a one-year deal with the province.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins is delighted to see the trio commit to the club "Shayne has a lot of natural talent and, despite an unfortunate run of injuries this season, we have continued to see him develop on and off the pitch. He’s lightning quick, explosive in contact, and the recent Dragons game was a great example of the ability he possesses to change the flow of a game and bring excitement to our attack.

"Colm continues to improve with every season of professional rugby, so it’s great to keep him at the club for another two years. Connacht has a rich history of producing top-quality scrum-halves and Colm fits the mould of the high tempo and instinctive players that have performed so well for us in that position.

"Dominic will be heading into his eighth season at the club which says a lot about the contribution he’s made. He provides important depth in the tighthead position along with Finlay, Jack and Sam, and has all the qualities you look for in a player in that position. I’m delighted he will be continuing his career with Connacht."

Jake Flannery, Luke Marshall and Angus Curtis all pen new deals with Ulster

Meanwhile, Ulster trio Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall have committed to the side.

23-year-old Flannery has penned a three year deal with the province until 2026. Flannery joined Ulster from Munster last year and was also involved in the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last October. The Tipperary native is delighted to continue with Ulster "I’ve really enjoyed this past year with Ulster Rugby. I’m delighted to be signing on again for the next three years. I’m excited to progress as an individual and play in a great squad as we continue to compete for silverware.”

Ulster Academy graduate and versatile back Angus Curtis has signed a new two year deal with the province. 25-year-old Curtis has played for Ireland at U20 level and has proven his ability to play at both fly half and centre. “Belfast has been my home for the last number of years, and I'm really delighted to be extending my stay" says Curtis. "I look forward to continuing my career with this exciting Ulster squad.”

Long serving centre Luke Marshell has signed a new one year deal with his home province. The Ballymena man has spent his career to date with Ulster and has 150 appearances to his name so far. Marshall came through the Ulster Academy and is an important player in Dan McFarland's squad. “I’m delighted to be continuing for another year with my home province and boyhood club" says Marshall. "I’m keen to win some silverware with Ulster during my career at the club.”

“Luke has demonstrated over many years his love for Ulster Rugby" says Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland.

"This translates directly into his actions on and off the field, and he will play an important role next season in us continuing to compete for championships.

“It’s great to see Jake and Angus also sign-on for the seasons ahead. They are both young backs who have worked extremely hard in a competitive squad. I’m sure they will continue to grow in our set-up over the next couple of years.”