Munster confirm the departure of centre Dan Goggin

Munster have confirmed that centre Dan Goggin has left the province and will move abroad to pursue a new playing opportunity
DEPARTING: Munster have confirmed the departure of centre Dan Goggin. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 15:14
TJ Galvin

Munster have confirmed that centre Dan Goggin has left the province and will move abroad to pursue a new playing opportunity.

The Limerick man scored 10 tries in 81 appearances for the province having come through the academy.

Goggin also represented the Ireland U20s and the Ireland 7s side.

The 28-year-old made his debut against Scarlets in 2016 and won the province's Young Player of the Year award in 2018/19.

He has struggled for game time this season under Graham Rowntree. The signings of Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch before the start of the season added further competition for places.

Goggin has been limited to just five appearances this campaign.

A statement released by Munster on Wednesday said:

"Munster Rugby can confirm that Dan Goggin completed his time at the province last week and will pursue a new playing opportunity abroad.

"A former St Munchin’s College student, Goggin has represented the Ireland U20s and the Ireland 7s side.

"Dan scored 10 tries in 81 Munster appearances since making his debut against Scarlets in September 2016.

"The Young Munster clubman spent three years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and played a significant role in Munster A’s 2017 British & Irish Cup title-winning campaign.

"2016/17 proved a breakthrough season for the centre, making a total of 14 senior appearances and featuring in Munster’s memorable win over the Maori All Blacks.

"An excellent 2018/19 campaign saw Goggin make 21 appearances, including his Champions Cup debut against Exeter, and earn the province’s Young Player of the Year award.

"He has made 23 appearances over the past three seasons.

"We wish Dan all the best."

