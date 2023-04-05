'I love the game and if I still feel like I can give something to the team' - Gopperth has no plans of hanging up boots

Still no Johnny Sexton but that’s not to say that there won’t be a veteran playmaker doing the rounds when Leinster and Leicester Tigers squabble over a ticket to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals at the Aviva Stadium on Friday.

Jimmy Gopperth spent two years with Leinster while Sexton was away with Racing 92 but you would have enjoyed long odds on him still playing rugby eight years after his last appearance with the province back in 2015.

He was already 31 by then but there are no plans to call it a day for now. He may yet emulate Brad Thorn – another ex-Leinster man - and feature in the English Premiership after his 40th birthday if he sticks around for another season.

“I've always had a mentality of play until, I don't know, I wake up in the morning and don't feel like going to training, or I don't get a contract, pretty much. That's just because I love the game and if I still feel like I can give something to the team to help them grow and win then that's what I want to do because I just love winning.”

His longevity is bordering on remarkable. Leicester is his eight different club, he is closing in on 500 professional games and 4,000 points, and he has featured 14 times for the reigning English champions so far this term.

Just as noticeable is the fact that only two of those have come in the No.10 shirt. Gopperth credits his lifelong love for surfing and the core stability that has built up for his endurance, and he has featured mostly in the more punishing position of inside-centre.

The only talk of slowing down this week hinges on the tactical approach the Tigers will look to employ against a Leinster side that loves to play at pace and he is relishing a return to an Aviva Stadium that he has graced a handful of times before.

The last was another European quarter-final, with Wasps. He played there for seven seasons before the move to the East Midlands at the start of this term, but Leinster have changed wholesale since his own days in Dublin.

Only six members of the senior squad he played with is still on board with the province. No more than two of them are likely to start this quarter-final, but Gopperth is as impressed as anyone with the conveyor belt of talent flowing through the system.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland and his own Leicester boss Richard Wigglesworth have both touched on the deep resources Leinster enjoy in terms of either personnel or population while Stuart Lancaster believes good coaching enjoys primary of purpose.

“Well, it can be everything, can't it?” said Gopperth. “You've got coaches that obviously give the guys tools to be the best that they can be. But you've got to look back to how long they have been successful for, and it's been quite a while.

“There is definitely that conveyor belt of the schools and the talent coming through there, and the desire to play rugby. I've obviously got great mates who have been through that system and they all talk about how the school rivalry is unreal.

“So, that sort of competitiveness comes through, right from the high schools and then goes into the academy and right through to the first team. They have got a great model going on, and that's why they have been successful.”

His own stint here coincided with that of Matt O’Connor whose tenure as head man isn’t looked on overly fondly, but that Leinster did win a league title and Gopperth narrowly missed a drop goal that would have beaten Toulon in a European Cup semi-final.

He still keeps in touch with some of that bunch. Brendan Macken joined him in leaving for Wasps at the same time and ended up marrying his sister. Mike McCarthy and Jordi Murphy are others that have maintained the bonds.

Ross Byrne, Leinster’s go-to at out-half in the absence of the injured Sexton, was a rookie in the academy back in his time but Gopperth looks back now and remembers a talented kid who was always hungry to learn and a stickler for detail.

“So, there are no surprises where he has got to. He has been brilliant for them and brilliant when he's played for Ireland.

“He has really been leading the team well, so yeah, obviously Johnny is Johnny and he's a big loss to them, but I don't think they have lost too much because he has been playing really, really well. I'm sure on Friday night, he will be looking to guide his team around.”